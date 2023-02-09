Milind Soman tells us what isn't there in his Kellogg's breakfast
The films bust myths surrounding the brand's muesli and granola range
Kellogg’s has roped in noted actor, supermodel, and fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman to reveal the nourishing value of the range of Kellogg’s ®Muesli. The digital campaign, spread across three short films, is titled Galat Sawaal (Wrong Question), where Soman demystifies Kellogg’s muesli range and what really goes into making these products nourishing and tasty. The films are centered around three products, Kellogg’s ®Pro Muesli with 100% plant protein, Kellogg’s ®Muesli with 21% fruit, nut & seeds, and Kellogg’s ®Granola Almond & Cranberries.
Each film focuses on the presence of ingredients that enhance their nutritional appeal. Milind Soman is shown to take a creative route for ‘Galat Sawaal’ by tackling the wrong questions and busting myths surrounding three products of Kellogg's ®Muesli & ®Granola range through films. He calls out the presence of nourishing ingredients like multiple grains, seeds, fruits and nuts, while reflecting on the absence of ingredients, like trans-fat, cholesterol and added preservatives that consumers might not prefer.
Commenting on the campaign launch, Prashant Peres, Managing Director, Kellogg South Asia, said, “We are market leaders in the Muesli category with over 70% share. We have built the category over the years by making consumers aware about what really goes into the making of muesli or granola as it is still at a nascent stage in India. With this campaign, we want to further strengthen our demystification story and our partner, Ogilvy, did an excellent job by roping Milind Soman, who shares the same ethos as our brand of ‘eating healthy and achieving the best for the day.”
Prem Narayan, Chief Strategy Officer, Ogilvy, shared his views on the campaign, “The starting point for us as the creative partner was that Kellogg’s Muesli/ Granola brand has been on a positive growth trajectory. We were asked to work on an opportunity to demystify the product and what goes inside it, which led us to think that today’s young and curious consumer looks out for information in anything they consume. They wat to know ‘What does it have’ as importantly as ‘What does it not’. This led to the birth of ‘Galat Sawaal.’ Milind Soman was a natural fit in this campaign and the quirky humour is something we built specifically for digital platforms.”
Polycab India is the official partner for ICC’s global events in 2023
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 9, 2023 11:57 AM | 1 min read
Polycab India has announced an official partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC).
The partnership will include Polycab’s sponsorship of all major men’s and women’s ICC global events scheduled until the end of 2023, including the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa, the ICC World Test Championship Final in the United Kingdom, and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 scheduled in India.
Nilesh Malani, President & Chief Marketing Officer, Polycab said: “It is a matter of great pride for Polycab, a reputed home-grown brand with presence in 60+ countries, to partner with the International Cricket Council. The game is a passion for millions of fans worldwide, and being driven by the same philosophy, we at Polycab understand the importance of connecting with our customers through their passion. We are delighted to partner with ICC to support cricket and together we will create a memorable experience for our patrons.”
Anurag Dahiya, Chief Commercial Officer, ICC said: “We are pleased to confirm that Polycab will be an official partner for ICC events up until the end of 2023. We look forward to collaborating with them on our upcoming events, as we deliver our vision of more fans enjoying our sport.”
‘Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan Bank’
Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing at Bandhan Bank, talks about their new campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly
By Shantanu David | Feb 9, 2023 8:41 AM | 4 min read
Bandhan Bank recently launched its ‘Jahaan bandhan, wahaan trust’ campaign, an integrated marketing effort featuring the bank’s first pan-India brand ambassador Sourav Ganguly.
Talking about the impact of the campaign Apurva Sircar, Head of Marketing of the Kolkata-headquartered banking group, shared an interesting conversation he had with his sales manager in Mumbai. “When I was visiting the Vashi branch of Bandhan Bank in Mumbai, I asked the local sales manager whether recent marketing efforts were paying off any dividends. He told me, since the ads have started coming out, when they call potential customers, people know who we are and ask ‘Sourav Ganguly wala, na?’ Earlier most didn’t know who we were.”
So, clearly, then the campaign is working.
Bandhan Bank began life as a not-for-profit microfinances service in West Bengal, with an emphasis on providing rural ladies and other underserved groups with financial services. In 2015, it became the first microfinance institution to become a universal bank in India with a full banking license granted by the RBI.
“Since then Bandhan has built a strong presence in the Eastern market, and now we want to push the brand across the rest of the country, and the campaign featuring Sourav Ganguly, is meant to appeal to wider audiences in the North, West and South,” says Sircar, adding that the bank is looking at opening 500 branches this year around India as a part of that effort.
“And when it comes to mass appeal and reaching out to as wide an audience as possible in India, only two things come to mind: Bollywood and cricket, and we decided to go with cricket as it transcends geography and language and other differentiators,” elaborates Sircar.
The campaign was conceived by Leo Burnett Orchard, which was brought in as Bandhan Bank’s creative agency in August 2022, while the film and stills were shot by Prodigious. In the film, Ganguly is seen reminiscing the days when he wasn’t a star and there were only a few spectators at the ground.
“Dada made a perfect pairing for Bandhan. He’s not only representative of Kolkata, but is known to national and global audiences. And much like Bandhan helped in transforming lives since its inception in 2001, it was under Sourav’s captainship in the early 2000s that saw the start of the transformation of Team India into the powerhouse it is today,” smiles Sircar, mentioning that in the 2011 World Cup, 60 per cent of the total runs scored and 70 per cent of the total wickets taken by the 15 member Indian team were by players who had either debuted or blossomed under Ganguly’s captaincy.
That being said, Ganguly won’t be part of every bit of content or messaging put out by the bank, with Sircar saying, “We don’t want to dilute the power of the brand ambassador and we don’t want the bank’s identity to get inextricably linked to a brand ambassador either. We’ll be using him in a few select campaigns, while other marketing efforts will be more focused on specific products and TGs.”
As Bandhan is still building its pan-India profile, TV, with its last-mile messaging, will remain the key medium used by the bank, with digital, print, OOH, cinema and other media rounding off the team effort.
"Over the last seven and a half years, the marketing was centred around supporting the bank's growth. We did campaigns here and there, spent money where we needed to, but now the brand's ambitions have grown loftier," says Sircar, concluding, "Initial growth is always easier than incremental growth so now our marketing efforts are going to ensure that incremental growth is supported well enough that our business channels and verticals can benefit from the marketing."
Sidharth Kiara wedding brings out a 'baraat' of brands on Twitter
From Netflix to Myntra, brands gushed as they wished the couple on their wedding
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 2:52 PM | 2 min read
After months of speculation, fans were finally treated to the news of actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. The Shershah couple tied the knot on February 07, 2023, in what was the most anticipated wedding of 2023.
People on the internet were waiting for the pictures to arrive from the wedding to bless the couple while sharing them on social media. Brands made the most out of this wedding to congratulate the couple and be a part of their celebration. #SidKiara is trending over Twitter and Instagram with numerous wishes and posts.
Taking to the internet, brands from across genres wished the couple, here are a few of the brands that we found wishing the duo -
Congratulations on finding your Ranjha ?❤️— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) February 7, 2023
Log on to our app & we will work towards it ✨ Aisi ek permanent booking toh aap bilkul deserve karti hain ?— Jeevansathi.com (@Jeevansathi_com) February 7, 2023
Mann nahi bharya?? But all we gotta say is jug jug jeeyo✨— boAt (@RockWithboAt) February 7, 2023
alexa, play ranjha ??— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 7, 2023
?— Vistara (@airvistara) February 7, 2023
Imagine if these characters met in real life. They'd be so happy together. Maybe they'd even end up getting married ? pic.twitter.com/iF1Ity0pv6— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 8, 2023
Rabba Janda this was meant to be ❤️— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 7, 2023
Congratulations to our Majnu and his Laila ? https://t.co/YmzIL3wQ9A
Manifestation 3.0 completed ❤️#IYKYK #SidKiara pic.twitter.com/FQPh6PtXX6— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 8, 2023
"ab teri permanent booking ho gayi" ????????????— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 7, 2023
thank god i’m wearing a water proof mascara ? pic.twitter.com/6CMMP9ZPGR— Myntra (@myntra) February 7, 2023
Wondering if Sid & Kiara danced on “Kala Chashma” or “Sauda Khara Khara” for the wedding ?#SidharthKiaraWedding— Spotify India (@spotifyindia) February 7, 2023
Magnite announces next gen CTV & OTT monetisation platform
Magnite Streaming provides media owners and broadcasters with industry-leading supply optimisation tools
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 12:55 PM | 3 min read
Magnite has announced Magnite Streaming, a singular supply-side platform that merges technology from the Magnite CTV and SpotX platforms.
Magnite Streaming empowers media owners to maximise the value of their assets holistically across live and VOD inventory, CTV and OTT environments, and addressable linear, while gaining insights to more efficiently and effectively drive their businesses. Magnite’s CTV and OTT clients include Nine, TVNZ, Emtek Digital and Samsung Ads. Magnite Streaming also provides advertisers with unparalleled access to CTV and OTT inventory, audience targeting capabilities and real-time reporting.
Juliette Stead, Head of JAPAC at Magnite, commented, “Magnite’s combined expertise across all digital video formats makes us the strongest omnichannel technology provider for premium publishers to count on. Our experienced team is able to effectively address the diverse opportunities and challenges that arise in video advertising, having executed many exciting streaming video campaigns in partnership with leading broadcasters and streaming publishers throughout JAPAC, such as Nine, TVNZ, Emtek Digital and Samsung Ads. Through Magnite Streaming, we’re reinforcing our commitment to address the unique needs of our clients and helping set them up for long term success to propel the progression of ad-supported CTV and OTT.”
“The convergence of Magnite CTV with SpotX and the launch of Magnite Streaming is a welcome development from Nine's perspective,” said Jordan King, Director of Programmatic & Digital Sales, Nine. “It's clear that Magnite is focused on driving the best outcomes for premium publishers in Australia and we look forward to continuing to work with Magnite as they develop innovative technologies.”
“TVNZ has been working closely with Magnite as a tech partner for 7 years, and has consistently benefited from Magnite’s robust and ever innovative technology, as well as their best in class service,” said Jodi O’Donnell, Commercial Director, TVNZ. “We are excited about the Magnite Streaming platform as we continue to deliver the best possible BVOD service for audiences.”
“To keep pace with the fast growth of CTV and OTT across the region, it’s important for us to be able to leverage the latest tools and technologies to help us drive greater value for our premium inventory,” said Tengku M Rizaldi, Head of Sales, Emtek Digital. “We look forward to using Magnite Streaming to provide us with the infrastructure needed to bring more innovative experiences to viewers.”
“Magnite has been a key collaborator, who delivers a best in class TV advertising experience,” said Alex Spurzem, General Manager, Samsung Ads ANZ. “We look forward to Magnite’s features now being under the one platform to streamline workflows and help inform business decisions.”
Team Pumpkin bags digital mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India
The agency will handle the social media management for the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 12:07 PM | 1 min read
Team Pumpkin has won the digital marketing mandate for Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India.
The mandate was won following a multi-agency pitch. As per the mandate, the agency will handle the social media management for the brand. The Delhi office of Team Pumpkin’s office will service the account.
Kota Obayashi, Business Head, , Casio Electronic Musical Instruments India, said, “As the frontrunners of electronic musical instruments in the Indian music industry since 1996, our objective has always been to strive towards sustaining our position as the industry leader and connecting with consumers through strategic marketing efforts. We are elated to have Team Pumpkin onboard whose visions and ideals are aligned with our objectives. By associating with Team Pumpkin, we are optimistic about actualising our goals and aspirations for this category.”
Swati Nathani, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, Team Pumpkin, said, “Casio is synonymous with excellence and innovation which is aligned with what our agency stands for. We are elated to have CASIO Electronic Musical Instruments India onboard and would go above and beyond to achieve their goals and maintain their brand value for consumers in our journey, together.”
'Max Protein ropes in Mandira Bedi to announce launch of plant protein powder
The campaign 'Max your effort, naturally' is conceptualised by Schbang
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 4:35 PM | 2 min read
Max Protein, a brand of protein snacking, has launched a plant protein powder. The launch is announced through the campaign 'Max your effort, naturally' featuring Mandira Bedi
“To create awareness about its plant protein, the brand has launched a film featuring the actress. Conceptualised by Schbang, the film highlights how the plant-based protein powder delivers max performance without compromising on the taste,” the company said.
Narrated through a ‘behind-the-scenes’ lens, the film starts with Bedi on a shoot, working out for a scene. Known as an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, Bedi always gives her ‘Max’ while working out. Even after the director says “cut,” Bedi continues to work out, out of habit. The director notices that she is drinking protein and asks her about it. Bedi says that plant protein is just like her, naturally giving max, whether in taste or performance.
Commenting on the product, Mandira Bedi said, “Max Protein plant protein is a game changer for me. I love that it's plant-based and free from dairy, gluten, and making it easy for me to incorporate into my diet. And with its delicious flavours, it's the perfect way to treat me while supporting my health.”
"Mandira Bedi just keeps up and suggests to max your efforts naturally with Max protein plant Protein," said Vijay Uttarwar, CEO of Max Protein. "Our plant protein is the perfect way to get the nutrients you need to stay healthy, energetic, and focused, no matter what your fitness goals may be." he added.
On the conceptualisation, Manish Kinger, Executive Creative Director, Schbang Delhi, said, “A plant protein brand that has ‘max’ in its name, is job more-than-half done. We put all our engines in the direction of extending this unique advantage to a clearly sharp positioning. And in that intent, #MaxYourEffortNaturally was our firstborn. A straight-and-simple everyday reminder for the natural fitness enthusiast. And getting Mandira Bedi to deliver this max call-to-action was a no-brainer considering her enormous equity in the fitness domain.”
