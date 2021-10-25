Mindshare Kolkata strikes partnership with brands to expand footprint in the East

The most recent wins the agency saw in the region were Openbrain Pvt Ltd and SPS Steel Rolling Mills Ltd

Mindshare, GroupM’s flagship agency, has seen a continued acceleration in its business in the East market on the back of immense growth potential in the region. The agency business in Kolkata specifically has seen a line-up of major brands that are looking to explore their marketing strategies beyond traditional media.

Mindshare India has a mix of brands in its client roster across sectors like retail, manufacturing, jewelry, FMCG, etc. with brands like Nature’s basket, Berger Paints, Senco, Tata Steel, Khadims, Dollar, Dey’s Medical, etc.

The most recent wins the agency saw were Openbrain Pvt Ltd and SPS Steel Rolling Mills Ltd.

Mindshare with the strength of data is empowering brands to identify what they need, to unlock the tremendous growth potential here. It is committed to building a strong future-ready team geared to take on the new age challenges head on, while driving the best value to the clients.

Ruchi Mathur, Senior Vice President - Client Leadership - Mindshare North & East India said, “We aim to continue consolidating existing businesses and rapidly grow with new business wins in the east, particularly in the Kolkata market. We believe in the significant, but the hitherto untapped potential of this region. Digital and e-commerce are increasingly emerging as areas of prime interest hence they will be our priority. Our team in this market is what makes us so strong, and I am proud to see our talent partner with our valuable clients on this journey of transforming their marketing experiences and building trust within them. Mindshare is fully committed to developing and expanding its footprint in the East.”

Brands in the East market are experimenting with media strategies across the funnel and are focusing on traditional mediums along with digital media, emerging platforms, e-commerce, Influencers, content, and integrations. Mindshare continues to emphasize localization and give brands a native touch to their marketing mix. The agency is helping clients in both emerging and traditional categories for growth and digital transformation.

Parthasarathy Mandayam, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, “As part of our ‘good growth’ agenda, we are committed to building stronger brands in this market. Brands are keener than ever before to revamp their strategies basis the changing consumer preferences. The capability and potential of the East market is huge. It’s exciting to see the Mindshare Kolkata team partner with prestigious brands across categories on their transformation journey.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)