Mimi Chakraborty stars in new ad for Joy Personal Care's Honey & Almonds body lotion

Joy Personal Care, the Indian skincare brand from the aegis of RSH Global, announced a new campaign for its winter-care product, Honey & Almonds body lotion. The newly launched television commercial will feature Bengali superstar, Mimi Chakraborty.



The TVC admonishes the stereotypical exaggeration of ingredients & its benefits in the ads of personal care products in our country. Mimi is cast as herself who’s set to endorse the brand. She doesn’t believe in over-the-top dramatization of the ingredients & benefits. Without beating around the bush, she talks about the non-greasy formula of the body lotion which works on the skin perfectly, keeping it nourished and hydrated. While Mimi will be endorsing the product for their regional market in West Bengal, Kriti Sanon will continue to be a national ambassador for the product.



Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, Joy Personal Care said, “Winter-time is extremely important for any personal care company and we’re no different. In our endeavour to spruce up new geographies, we start with this campaign in West Bengal for the winter & festive season. Honey & Almonds Body Lotion is our flagship product which is favoured by our customers across our key markets & I’m confident that the consumers in Kolkata would show a similar response. It was a well thought out move to get Mimi Chakraborty on board and we are confident that her personality, vibe & immense popularity would resonate well with the Bengali audiences.”



Elaborating on the product campaign, Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, Joy Personal Care said, “Honey & Almonds Body Lotion campaign is built on the mother brand’s philosophy, ‘Beautiful by Nature’. This campaign reflects the evolving purchase behaviour of consumers and their belief towards rational reasonable influence rather than larger than life, irrational promises. Hence, the protagonist of the campaign does not preach or claim any unrealistic benefits.



While there are a lot of brands who dub their national TVCs for their regional consumers, we didn’t want to do that. We strongly feel that to connect with regional consumers it is imperative to have a celebrity who’s one amongst their own & talks about the brand and its thought in the colloquial language. While our concept cuts across geographies and hence it remains the same as what it was with Kriti, the difference lies in having Mimi on board to make sure that the audiences deeply resonate with her & the brand.”