Milind Soman roped in as brand ambassador for APIS India

Apis India, one of the leaders in the organized honey trade market of India, ropes in India's fitness guru & legendary style icon Milind Soman as the face of the brand. As the brand ambassador, Milind will be promoting Apis Himalaya honey across online and offline mediums. The partnership is expected to give a strong face to the brand’s philosophy as the actor personifies the brand ethos which is health and nutrition.

Apis India, is synonymous to health and has constantly urged the consumers to use Honey in their daily diet. Apis Himalaya Honey not only provides a healthy source of calories but also helps in boosting immunity. With this association with Milind Soman, the brand is hopeful that more consumers will be inspired to adapt a healthy lifestyle.

To kick-start the association, Apis India has partnered with Milind Soman as an official sponsor for The Unity Run to celebrate the 75th Year of India's Independence. The 400km-long run will commence from Mumbai on 15th August, 2021 and will end at the Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia, where Milind will offer a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Speaking on the association, Pankaj Mishra, CEO, Apis India Ltd. says, “The courage, strength and commitment that Milind possesses is commendable. His fitness journey is an inspiration to all of us. As a company that believes in promoting a healthier lifestyle with our products complementing this, we are proud to have been associated with Milind as the Brand Ambassador for Apis Himalaya Honey and along with that for the Unity run as well”.

Milind Soman, expressing his joy on the association says, “I am more than thrilled to associate with Apis Himalaya Honey. I personally feel the brand has a key understanding on the nutritional value that a fitness enthusiast like me needs. Honey is something that I include in my regular diet as it has multiple benefits and Apis Himalaya Honey is one of the finest in its category. I am elated that the brand is onboard as an official sponsor for the Unity run.”

Milind Soman's way of keeping the country united is through dissemination of the message of Health & Fitness. These individual contributions could be through different forms of expression like dance, music, art, literature, and many more. The Unity Run is a manifestation of the very message that will be spread through the 400Km Run that the living legend undertakes.

