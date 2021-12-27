Michelin’s #SafeForMichelin campaign gathers a grand viewership

The company is currently running this campaign using candid reviews and the element of mystery and travel

Michelin is one of the oldest tyre manufacturing companies in the world. The company was also the pioneer for radial tyre inclusion. The company is currently running a campaign using candid reviews and the element of mystery and travel.

Learning More About the Campaign

Customer satisfaction and safety have been highlighted brilliantly by the #SafeOnMichelin campaign. Another part of the same campaign is to guess names of Indian cities, shown through mystery boxes and puzzles in various videos by famous YouTube bloggers which make the users eligible for exciting prizes. The campaign can be entered by commenting on YouTube using #SafeOnMichelin and #MichelinIndia or by entering on Twitter.

So, are you ready? Let us take a look at a few reviews from this gripping campaign.

A Closer Glance at The Reviews

YouTube channel Plus Drive visited a Michelin store to explore the Michelin tyres in detail. He started by explaining about Michelin tyres where he expressed that Michelin tyres are fuel-saving in nature. He reviewed the Primacy series of the tyres. During his visit to the Michelin store, he discussed the turning point for Michelin. He stated that in his experience with Michelin tyres he has seen customers being satisfied with the tyres. And those who get just one tyre upgraded to Michelin, due to the top performance of the tyres demanded all the other tyres to be upgraded too.

The owner stressed the usage of silica rubber in tyres for added safety on the road. He quoted that silica rubber is additionally added to aeroplane tyres to give it the perfect landing. Adding safety to the Indian roads is the key motive of the #SafeOnMichelin campaign. Through YouTube, the message is depicted loud and clear.

The channel Autoportal with 545K subscribers laid emphasis on the essentiality of tyres. He commented that Michelin tyres are the top-rated ones that stand out from the rest. He explained the legacy of the brand which is over 150 years. In his video from a Michelin centre in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad he explained the wide range of Michelin tyres.

Further, the owner told the viewers that Michelin has an edge over its rivals in terms of breaking and grip. They also discussed a brief history of Michelin tyres. It was interesting to note that Michelin were the top-performing tyres in Formula 1, Moto Gp and the world rally championship. In this way, the #SafeOnMichelin campaign is doing an excellent job of spreading the word of the exceptional performance of Michelin tyres.

The campaign has had an impressive reach of 140 million. The best part of the campaign is that it relies on honest marketing of the brand as well as interesting puzzles for the target audience which makes it an extremely authentic base. The campaign is all set to increase the market value of Michelin in India along with the brand’s image and sales.

Abhishek Joshi, the head of digital marketing at Michelin, was recently also listed in 40 under 40 marketers and is the curator of a popular blog (Dog with Blog) aimed at finding homes for stray dogs.

