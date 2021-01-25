Mi India collaborates with Sonu Sood for #ShikshaHarHaath initiative

Mi India has announced a new initiative - #ShikshaHarHaath, in collaboration with the popular actor and real life hero, Sonu Sood. This partnership is in continuation with the brand's efforts of enabling the student community from underprivileged sections to pursue their education without any roadblocks.

The movement will look at helping underprivileged kids across the country who are unable to access online education due to the unavailability of smartphones. As part of the collaboration, Mi India has pledged to empower thousands of students by donating Redmi smartphones. Additionally, the brand has launched a microsite allowing consumers to pledge their old smartphones. Consumers can visit https://shikshaharhaath.com/ and pledge their phones across the country. In addition to this, consumers can also contribute by dropping their working condition smartphones at nearby Mi Home, Mi Studio, Mi Service Centre. These second-hand smartphones will be further refurbished at Mi India’s service centers and prior to donation.

Speaking on the partnership, Manu Kumar Jain, MD at Mi India said, “At Mi India, we believe in making technology accessible to all. Education is a key enabler that can empower and secure the future of the coming generations. In the times of COVID, we firmly believe that no child should miss education due to the lack of a smartphone. The #ShikshaHarHaath initiative reinforces our commitment towards education for all. We are extremely proud to partner with Sonu Sood to take this initiative ahead. With his tremendous contribution through the times of COVID, Sonu has not only helped the needy but has also sparked a movement that makes giving joyful. We hope that this movement sparks joy of giving and learning amongst the ones who need it most".

Speaking on the partnership, Sonu Sood adds, “ The pandemic has threatened our morale and we have not only tackled it, but emerged stronger and united. The lockdown changed the dynamics of education and it specifically affected the under resourced communities. Hence, with a mission to allow children access to online classes and ensure continuity in their education, our partnership with Mi India is a step to help build a better future. This initiative is our step towards increasing literacy and online education in the country.”

Prateik Das, CSR Lead, Mi India added, “We have always believed in doing something unique which matches with our mission, creates a better world, and serves the nation. #ShikshaHarHaath is an extension to our mission of educating and empowering the future heroes of India. We are very excited to have Sonu Sood help us reach the most needy across the country. With a two-pronged approach, this initiative is about donating smartphones and also encouraging people to donate their old smartphones towards the needy.”

This movement is in continuation of Mi India’s efforts undertaken earlier to make sure that the children can avail these smartphones for online learning and education. Mi India, started their mission of providing accessible education in 2020 with its Mi Scholarship program. The brand pledged 2 crore towards students’ education in partnership with Teach for India as well as Buddy4study to help build a brighter future. The #ShikshaHarHaath initiative will further serve as a tool where those who don't have phones will have options and would enable them to continue with their education.

