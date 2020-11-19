MensXP draws focus to key men's health issues on International Men's Day

On the occasion of International Men’s Day, MensXP has launched an online campaign to raise awareness on men’s overall well-being & mental health, spotlight positive role models and celebrate the values men bring to their families, their communities and the world. With this aim, the brand is hosting a wide range of Instagram Lives, contests, online quizzes, articles & informative posts on sustainability, men’s styling, sleep cycles, mental health and other burning issues modern Indian men face today.

As a part of its Men’s Day special online sale, MensXP will also showcase a comprehensive range of 15K+ products ranging from beauty & grooming, fashion, wellness, lifestyle and other premium yet affordable gifts for the modern men in our lives. Along with a suite of its own direct to consumer brands like MensXP Mud and MensXP Basics, the platform is also hosting a wide range of premium homegrown brands including Be. Bajrang, Mount Wilder, Tan Trimm, Six Bravo, Socks Soho, Gusto, Bare Air, Ustraa, Conscious Games, Eska and Non-Serious games among others. So whether you are planning to get a little something for your father, sibling, spouse or loved ones in your life, this exclusive International Men’s Day sale would have everything a modern man can ask for.

Speaking at the launch of the brand’s International Men’s Day campaign, Angad Bhatia, Founder & CEO - MensXP said, “International Men’s Day is an opportunity for us to of appreciate and celebrate the great men in our lives and the contribution they make to society for the greater good of all. At MensXP, we have always been the canvas for a progressive conversation on what it means to be a man in today’s day and age. This year, we have taken it upon ourselves to raise nation-wide awareness on men’s mental health & wellbeing while encouraging people to celebrate men in their lives.”

MensXP Shop hosts over 250+ premium brands with over 20,000 carefully curated products from bespoke homegrown labels spanning Home Decor, Kitchenware, Wellness & WFH essentials and much more to help you master the new normal. Within a year of its launch, MensXP Shop has emerged as the go-to destination for Indian men to discover content and products that help them navigate their social lives.