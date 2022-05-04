Medimix onboards Katrina Kaif as brand ambassador

Medimix has roped in actress Katrina Kaif as its brand ambassador.

In a new campaign Katrina will personify a girl, bold in her pursuit, pushing boundaries to do little ‘manmarziyaan’, by living fearlessly, and carefree about her skin. She does so trusting Medimix for her skincare and protection from external conditions.

Speaking about her association with Medimix, Katrina says, “I have been a firm believer of integrating natural products in self-care. I am delighted to represent Medimix Soap and Body wash, the celebrated Aryuvedic brand for body care. And I am looking forward to this exciting journey with the Medimix family."

Speaking on this association Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited said, “Medimix is a name synonymous with trust and quality. We have a range of products that are filled with potent Ayurvedic ingredients like our 18 Herbs Classic soap that has the 18 best herbs from nature that keep us SkinFit. Katrina Kaif being known for her skin fitness and a firm believer of using natural products for skin fitness, makes a great association for the brand. The synergy between our ethos and personality of Katrina is remarkable hence we are sure this association further take the brand Medimix to newer heights”

Talking about the association, Ashish Ohlyan, VP Sales & Marketing, Cholayil said, "Our brand stands for natural goodness of Ayurveda and nature-inspired ways for personal care. Collaborating with Katrina, who is a youth icon, is a natural choice as she fits the brand personality of Medimix beautifully. The enormous synergy between Medimix and Katrina Kaif and her belief in natural and ayurvedic ingredients to maintain her skin fitness, made this association truly seamless. We are sure about scaling greater heights with this association."

