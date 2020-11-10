Masaba Gupta curates festive hamper for Kurkure

Kurkure has unveiled a special, limited-edition festive hamper*, exclusively curated by one of India’s most popular designers, Masaba Gupta, who is known for her contemporary and unconventionalaesthetic.fun’ to the ongoing festivities and will be shared with fans of Kurkure – celebrities and social media influencers - as a special, ‘money-can’t-buy’ experience.

Curated especially for Kurkure fans, the special hamper is the perfect combination of Masaba’s suave style and Kurkure’s quirky tedhapan. In line with the festive spirits, the special festive hamper has been adorned with the nostalgic GendaPhool, sprinkled with vibrant coloured buds and polished with polka dots which add a youthful exuberance to the design.

Talking about the one-of-a-kind association, designer Masaba Gupta said, “My designs are a reflection of my personality. Vibrant, quirky and edgy, and thus, very similar to the experience that Kurkure offers its fans! With this special hamper, I wanted to add a playful and colorful touch to the festivities.It was truly an exciting experience to work with Kurkure and I sincerely hope that all recipients cherish their special hampers”.

Sharing his thoughts, Dilen Gandhi, Senior Director and Category Head – Foods, PepsiCo India said, “The festive season has always been integral for Kurkure. This special hamper has been curated with Masabawith the endeavor of ensuring that Kurkure is a part of every celebration - adding a dose of quirk and style. Apart from the limited-edition collectibles, the hamper also offers free mobile data for airtel consumers to stay connected with their family and friends. We hope this special hamper makes the celebrations even more ‘chatpata’ and joyous for the hand-picked members of our Kurkure family.”

Apart from the festive pack, the unique hamper also contains a special collectible tray and Kurkure packs which offer recipients up to 2 GB of free Airtel mobile data (for prepaid users), ensuring that they stay connected with their loved ones and together enjoy the season of celebrations, and can also share their special, one-of-a-kind hampers with the world.