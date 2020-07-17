MarTech League Fridays: Industry leaders to spell out tools for modern-day marketer

To end the week on an intellectually stimulating note, e4m’s MarTech League Fridays brings to you a conversation on ‘MarTech Tools for the Modern Day Marketer’. The MarTech League Fridays virtual series is a forum to connect forward-thinking marketers, digital media agencies, and technology companies. The discussions in the series will revolve around actionable tactics to solve marketing challenges in today’s world, deploying the right MarTech to stay ahead and achieve business results in the ever-changing world of digital marketing.

The MarTech leaders on this virtual panel are Anushree Ghosh, Head of Digital-Strategy and Media, ITC Limited; Aditi Olemann, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing, Myelin Foundry; Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ; Vaibhav Kumar, VP & Head-E-commerce & Digital Marketing, Max Life Insurance Company Limited; and Rohit Sharma, Founder & CEO, POKKT. The Session Chair for this webinar will be Gautam Thakker, CEO, Everymedia Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

MarTech is used by brands to integrate and enhance consumer experiences across advertising, and analytics. This Friday, MarTech leaders will highlight key points in the marketing technology ecosystem, like the single largest area of investment in marketing resources and programs and key technology pieces that can help build an omnichannel marketing stack. The panelist will also discuss how modern-day marketers can use MarTech to establish a reliable foundation for multi-channel engagement with their audience, the global MarTech trends that brands are adapting in India, and the customer experience roadmap for organizations/brand post-COVID-19.

To know some of the global MarTech trends that brands are adapting in India, register on ZOOM. The virtual panel will also be live on e4m's Facebook, and LinkedIn pages.