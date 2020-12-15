Marico reassures consumers with 'certificate of purity' for Saffola Honey

Customers can send an image of the batch no of the bottle to csc@marico.com to avail of the ceritifcate

In the light of the honey adulteration scandal, Marico has been encouraging consumers to receive their Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity for every bottle they buy. Saffola Certificate of Purity is a food quality and assurance certificate, which assures consumers about the safety and purity of Saffola Honey.

"Saffola Honey, which is entirely sourced from Indian beekeepers, is manufactured at a USFDA registered plant with state-of-the-art technology ensuring robust quality checks. It is also compliant with each of the quality parameters mandated by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). Saffola guarantees that every batch of Saffola Honey is NMR tested (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance test), which is one of the most advanced tests in the world and is considered the gold-standard for detecting adulteration in honey. The honey is tested at the stage of packaging to ensure there is no added sugar in the final product. Every batch of Saffola Honey is tested using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology in the best in class laboratories to ensure that the honey is 100% pure, free from added sugars and free from any form of adulteration.

Honey processing and packaging are areas of significant potential contamination, so it is important that every batch of the final product is required to be tested in order to ensure it is 100% pure and free from any adulteration. Testing with NMR technology is globally recognized as one of the most powerful methods for detection of adulteration, ensuring authenticity and quality control in honey," said the company in its official press release.

Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales and Chief Executive Officer, New Business, Marico Limited, said, “Each and every batch of Saffola Honey is independently tested using one of the most advanced tests in the world using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology in the best in class German laboratories. We believe in transparency and want to assure our consumers of our testing processes and results. By enabling consumers to receive the Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity reiterates our ongoing commitment to reliability, quality assurance, and public health safety.”

Consumers can receive the Saffola Honey Certificate of Purity for their Saffola Honey bottle by sending an image of the batch no of the bottle to csc@marico.com.