Manyavar & Mohey capture special family moments of weddings

#ApnoWaaliShaadi is a set of 6 TVCs, highlighting how weddings should be more about family and loved ones

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: May 1, 2021 8:39 AM
Manyavar

Weddings are the perfect celebration there can be. And when weddings happen with a selected number of people, because of the current Covid19 scenario, the real emotions and happiness of families and individuals shine out more. And that is where the thought of #ApnoWaaliShaadi plays a pivotal role.

The latest campaign by Manyavar and Mohey highlight such moments. Launched as a series of 6 TVC’s, these films highlight how weddings nowadays aren't about having hundreds of guests around, but family, loved ones and close friends around you, that makes it all the more special. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Campaign Manyavar Wedding Mohe Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
Madhuri Dixit

Dance With Madhuri to keep audiences entertained with #UnitedByDance initiative
18 hours ago

#JumpForHealth

Aditya Birla Health Insurance launches 4th edition of #JumpForHealth campaign
20 hours ago

pappi

11 Wickets onboards Pappinder Singh as its brand ambassador
3 hours ago