Manyavar & Mohey capture special family moments of weddings

#ApnoWaaliShaadi is a set of 6 TVCs, highlighting how weddings should be more about family and loved ones

Weddings are the perfect celebration there can be. And when weddings happen with a selected number of people, because of the current Covid19 scenario, the real emotions and happiness of families and individuals shine out more. And that is where the thought of #ApnoWaaliShaadi plays a pivotal role.

The latest campaign by Manyavar and Mohey highlight such moments. Launched as a series of 6 TVC’s, these films highlight how weddings nowadays aren't about having hundreds of guests around, but family, loved ones and close friends around you, that makes it all the more special.

