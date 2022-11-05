Manoj Bajpayee muses about 'health ki keemat' in ManipalCigna Health Insurance ad

ManipalCigna Health Insurance Company Limited, has launched a new brand film ‘Health Ki Keemat’ starring its brand ambassador, Padma Shri Awardee and ace actor Manoj Bajpayee. Through this brand film, ManipalCigna aims to reach out to potential buyers, seek deeper penetration into the market, and highlight the value propositions people can expect when buying health insurance from the expert. The film emphasizes the significance of ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ and highlights the importance of seeking an expert to simplify the choice, help choose the right health insurance plan to suit unique health needs, and to easily access quality healthcare.

Speaking on the new brand film, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer, ManipalCigna Health Insurance said, “Our new brand film leverages the insight that while health insurance has today moved from a ‘grudge’ purchase to a ‘nudge’ purchase, there exists a knowledge gap and limited product understanding. We believe Health is priceless, and people who value their and their family’s health will trust an expert. Based on this insight, we have designed the new film, ‘Health Ki Keemat’. The story builds on the ‘real moments of health recovery’ to drive brand connect and affinity. We have a new brand tagline, ‘Expert Ki Suno, Sahi Chuno’ to assure consumers that now they can count on the health insurance expert, ManipalCigna who understands the value of health and knows best how to protect it “

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)