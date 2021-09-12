Rupeek unveils first-ever brand campaign featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani

Through the campaign, Rupeek aims to ‘inspire’ the common man and woman to take pride in using their gold to access credit in a safe, personal and tension-free manner

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Sep 12, 2021 8:00 PM
Rupeek Campaign

In India, where access to secured credit is still scarce, Rupeek,  a new age, innovative Fintech brand is designing offerings backed by disruptive technology that aim to solve credit pain points unlocking growth for a billion Indians. Rupeek’s first-ever brand campaign, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, showcases technology-led hassle-free doorstep gold loan offering at the lowest interest rates. 

Through the campaign, Rupeek aims to ‘inspire’ the common man and woman to take pride in using their gold to access credit in a safe, personal and tension-free manner. Through its trusted relationship with lending partners, Rupeek offers online gold loans to its customers with minimal documentation and the lowest interest rate of 0.69%* per month. 

Shalabh Atray, Senior Vice President - Marketing and Digital, Rupeek, said, “With the majority of India’s population having no access to formal credit, there is a huge potential for asset-backed lending such as online gold loans. I am happy and excited to have both Manoj and  Priyamani onboard for our campaign and convey Rupeek’s vision to the Indian households. We  believe that it’s the right time for the narrative of gold loans in India to evolve and align with  aspirations of the evolving Indian.” 

Speaking on the brand collaboration, actor Manoj Bajpayee said, “I am elated to associate with Rupeek and its core value of making credit available for the common man. It is wonderful to  see how young entrepreneurs and companies are addressing the issues that are deeply penetrated in our society. Through this film, we have tried to break the stigma associated with  gold loans and convey a deeper message on the potential of gold loans to make people feel  empowered during challenging times.”  

Actor Priyamani said, “Gold is the most celebrated asset in our country, yet people continue to undermine its potential, especially in tiding through financial exigencies. The Covid-19 has been  an eye-opener in many ways for the common man and with a trusted brand like Rupeek, I am  certain people will start acknowledging the benefits of hassle-free and safe doorstep gold loans.”  

