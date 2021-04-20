Mankind's Health OK ropes in Bengali actors Parambrata and Abir as brand ambassadors

Both the actors will be featured in the advertising campaigns, specifically made for the West Bengal market to drive the brand philosophy

Mankind Pharma has expanded its OTC range of products. Since 2013, ‘Health OK’, a multivitamin tablet, has been a part of the drug category and has now been incorporated in the OTC category. The company today has a wide range of OTC products that are quite popular in the Indian market.

‘Health OK’, multivitamin and mineral tablets, that help cope up with modern lifestyles problems, with its unique formulations of Natural Ginseng and Taurine for maintaining energy, 20 multivitamin and minerals for improving overall health and Vitamin C, D and Zinc, for building Immunity.

To intensify and aware people of the product; the brand has announced its association with Bengali leading superstars - Parambrata and Abir, together for the very first time. With the collaboration, the brand aims that the duo will help them to connect well in West Bengal, and raise the credibility of the product. Both Parambrata and Abir will be represented in the advertising campaigns, specifically made for the West Bengal market to drive the brand philosophy.

Both of them are the stars of Bengali cinema and have enormous mass appeal and acceptance among the audience. Having them on board will intensify Health OK reach and the brand recall will certainly increase by leaps and bounds.

Speaking on the collaboration, brand ambassador Parambrata Chatterjee says, “I am delighted to be a part of a Mankind Pharma, which is one of the leading pharmaceutical company in India. It will be my gratification to be a part of the brand in creating a connection with the target audience”. Whereas Abir Chatterjee adds, “It is a pleasure to be a part of the brand’s endeavour and support the brand's vision. I am excited to reach the masses to create awareness about the product”

Commenting on the association, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma shares, “We are happy to have Parambrata and Abir on board as the brand ambassador for West Bengal Market, as they both are famous personalities in this region, and satisfy the need of the masses. We are optimistic that we will be able to connect with every segment of the population, which will help us to create brand awareness for our product and strengthen our positioning amongst the consumers in the regional market. Our plan to expand our OTC category has been strategically thought out as we constantly strive to provide solutions to our target consumers to better their lifestyle issues.”

