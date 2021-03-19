Mango, in partnership with Myntra, ropes in Vaani Kapoor as first brand ambassador

As part of this association, Myntra and Mango are launching their first campaign with the actress on March 19, across digital and social mediums

Spanish fashion brand, Mango, along with its franchise partner, Myntra, announces its association with Bollywood sensation, Vaani Kapoor, as its first brand ambassador in the country. The actress’ first campaign with the brand for their spring-summer collection will set the stage for the brand to further strengthen its leadership position in the massive and rapidly evolving fashion market in India.

Vaani has made her mark as a talented actress, with her stunning performances in Bollywood. With an exciting line-up of upcoming films, the actress is sure to leave a mark in the minds of the audiences. This, coupled with her natural flair for fashion, will not only bring Mango’s trendy and edgy collection to the fore but also amplify the brand’s efforts to strike a chord with customers from every pocket in the country.

As part of this association, Myntra and Mango are launching their first campaign on March 19, across digital and social mediums, with the actress, highlighting the new season collection, centered on the theme- ‘Happy and I know it’. The video campaign epitomizes the woman of today, who is confident and happy with herself. The spring-summer 21’ collection, available on Myntra, and Mango stores, is designed to exemplify this attitude and resonate with women, who believe that fashion can be powerful, yet comfortable.

About the film:

The campaign ‘Happy And I Know It’, is a 48-second film that captivates the viewers with a delightful slice of life sequence, where the protagonist, Vaani, is alone and at her blissful best, trying some cool summer dresses, relaxing, posing, playing and pampering herself with coffee and cake. She exudes style with elegance, capturing what the brand and the new collection embodies, exquisitely.

Speaking on the occasion, Bollywood actor, Vaani Kapoor, said, "I am excited to be associated with Mango as their first brand ambassador in the country. Fashion to me is a way of expressing yourself and exploring your individuality. I am happy to be a part of the brand's endeavor to strike a chord with customers from every pocket in the country."

Speaking about the association, Vishal Anand, Senior Director, Myntra said, “As Mango India’s franchise partner, we are delighted to announce the brand’s association with Vaani, a very talented actor and a style icon herself. Her persona is a reflection of the attributes of the brand Mango, making her the perfect choice to connect with fashion forward consumers, across the country. We aim to strengthen our position in the evolving fashion space and attract new consumers, and we are confident that Mango’s association with Vaani is going to drive this goal very effectively. The new spring-summer-21 campaign is set to enamor the audience, where Vaani brings the new collection to life, with a dash of elegance and sophistication.”

Vaani has a dedicated group of social media followers, and will play a key role in engaging the audience and rousing their interest in Mango at scale.

