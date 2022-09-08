Malayala Manorama sports innovative Onam ad

The innovative campaign by Radio Mango for Onam featured a colourful pookkalam with a QR Code embedded in it

Onam season is incomplete without the sight of flower carpets known as Athapookalam or Onapookkalam. On Uthradam day (07.09.22), a newspaper ad of a beautiful Onapookkalam in Malayala Manorama caught everyone's attention.

This innovative campaign called "Kettonam" by Radio Mango for Onam featured a colourful Pookkalam with a QR Code embedded in it. Anyone could scan the code using

their mobile phones. Scanning the code led users to a dedicated page on Radio Mango's website where they could listen to 10 popular Onam songs.

The title "Kettonam" is also a portmanteau word that blends the Malayalam word Ketto (listen) and Onam together. All-time popular songs like Para Niraye, Onappoove

Omalppoove, Poove Poli Poove, Athapoove Chithirapoove, Uthraadapoonilave, and more were featured on the 'Kettonam' page.

