Madison Media Ace & Snapchat give a new look to Park Avenue Fragrance

Madison Media Ace and Httpool have devised a strategy to bank on user behaviour to give a new look to Park Avenue Fragrance. Demonstrating their recognition of Gen Z's buying power, Park Avenue Fragrance has branched out its ads on Snapchat, providing Snapchatters (soon-to-be customers) with the opportunity to form a digital connection with the brand. These innovative AR lenses enable users to see various models of deodorant available, featured alongside the classic Park Avenue Fragrance logo, and of course, a link to purchase.

The main target audience is young professionals from Urban India.

The fundamental objective of Park Avenue Fragrances was to not only engage with existing customers, but also expand its reach, and form connections with new and impressionable generations. To achieve this, they not only focused on video campaigns, but also opted for a Snapchat customised lens, allowing users to engage and share.

Httpool, Madison Media Ace, and Snapchat partnered with Park Avenue Fragrance to create a memorable experience that would get users buzzing and conversations flowing, this meant that everyone was very open to new and exciting ideas.

Here is what industry leaders from Raymond, Snapchat, and Madison Media Ace had to say:

“We have always believed that we need to keep evolving with the consumer mindset. In a category like fragrance, we wanted to make sure the consumer not only sees our communication but also gets a chance to remember the brand in a different way. Thanks to Madison Media Ace and Snapchat, who helped us develop and build such an amazing concept, we were able to effectively connect with the users, and we look forward to many more,” said Pooja Sahgal, Marketing Head, Raymond Consumer Care Ltd.

On the association, Vandana Ramkrishna, COO, Madison Media Ace, said: “With the attention span of Gen Z falling, it is important for brands today to find ways to keep the consumers engaged. With the collaboration with Snapchat, we did exactly that. We gave new ways for the lens-savvy consumers of today, a chance to try out how the iconic wings look on them. Happy to be a partner of Raymond Consumer Care Ltd in creating such a campaign.”

“Our varied ad products have more than often empowered brands like Park Avenue Fragrance to connect with their audiences in the most innovative and unimaginable ways. We are thrilled that Snap’s measurable AR engagement has helped in delivering some noteworthy outcomes through the custom lens,” says Vikas Pandey, Snapchat India.

