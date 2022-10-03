Lupin Life is Vikram Vedha’s official energy partner

Lupin Life has announced the association of Be One as the official Energy-Partner for Vikram Vedha, the action thriller.



Vikram Vedha features actor and ambassador Hrithik Roshan along with actor Saif Ali Khan.



Commenting on the association, Anil Kaushal, Head – OTC Business, Lupin Limited said, “By partnering with the action thriller movie Vikram Vedha we want to reiterate that prioritizing one’s health and wellness by making the right choices is important. Our association with Vikram Vedha celebrates energy and is aligned with what Be One stands for – ‘Bano Khud se Behetar’ (become the best version of yourself).”

