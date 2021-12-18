LinkedIn inspires professionals to share work conversations in Hindi through new ad

Actors Vidya Balan and Pankaj Tripathi have been enlisted to support the launch of the campaign as the ‘voice’ of LinkedIn in Hindi

LinkedIn has launched a new brand campaign to support the launch of Hindi language on the platform. Hindi is the first Indian regional language, and the 25th language globally, to launch on LinkedIn.

With the tagline, ‘अब होंगी काम की बातें हिंदी में, क्योंकि लिंक्डिन अब हिंदी में भी।’, the campaign highlights how everyday conversations in the world of work can now take place in Hindi on LinkedIn. The creative celebrates Hindi being used in the professional context — bringing to life a breadth of workplace scenarios in warm, emotive ways. The integrated, full-funnel campaign will be running across digital, outdoor, radio, audio, and print media.

“Hindi is spoken by nearly 44% of the Indian population today, and with the introduction of the language on LinkedIn, we hope to foster an even deeper sense of belonging for Hindi speaking professionals in the workplace. Our goal is to bring down language barriers for Hindi speaking professionals on LinkedIn, so more professionals and customers can unlock greater value through content, jobs, and networking, and express themselves in a language that they are comfortable with,” says Sivaram Parameswaram, Head of Brand Marketing, Asia Pacific, LinkedIn.

Conceptualised and executed by The Glitch, the creative is inspired from barakhadi, which goes back to the popular trope of learning the Hindi alphabet (the vowels and the consonants) in school. The campaign marries visuals from the learning rubric of Hindi alphabets and connects it with familiar situations in the world of work to showcase the moments of belonging that communicating in Hindi creates. The creative will be featured in out-of-home (OOH) across Mumbai and Delhi covering key commuter locations such as corporate hubs, airport media, metro trains, and busy arterial roads.

The barakhadi inspiration has been brought to life further with an eye-catching print creative that brings the concept to the modern day in a professional context. The full page print ads will go live from December 17, 2021 across Hindi speaking newspapers. The barakhadi illustration has been designed by local artist Sugandha Bansal from IndieFolio.

Lucille Pereira, Creative Director, The Glitch, said, “To celebrate the launch of LinkedIn in Hindi, we wanted to create a campaign that would build a strong audio and visual association between the Hindi alphabet and workplace scenarios. Ergo, we chose key visual mediums to help people see these Hindi words representing cultural and professional scenarios, and key audio channels with high-profile voiceovers that would help them hear these words — a collective of which helps us effectively land the message that LinkedIn is now available in Hindi as well.”

Bollywood actors Vidya Balan and Pankaj Tripathi have been enlisted to support the launch of the campaign as the ‘voice’ of LinkedIn in Hindi. The two audio spots encourage Indian professionals to celebrate their everyday work moments in Hindi. The spots are being aired on radio stations across all metros and tier 1 cities of Hindi speaking markets and also across leading audio streaming platforms including Jio Saavn, Gaana, & Spotify.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)