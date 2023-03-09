LenDenClub ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador
The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign
LenDenClub has announced that it has collaborated with all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.
The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign. The association aims to create awareness among new-age investors to invest in P2P lending that is hassle-free and offers high returns compared to traditional asset classes.
As a part of this association, Hardik will collaborate with LenDenClub to portray the brand’s fundamental values, speaking directly with the customers with critical messages about the importance of investing in the right asset class.
Speaking on the association, Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub said, “As a company, we have constantly been evolving to provide the best returns to our customers that transcend from understanding the customer sentiments to creating developments that encourage investing in P2P lending. We wanted to team up with someone who can resonate with LenDenClub as a brand. Having an all-rounder like Hardik on board will help us enhance our vision of 'maximum returns and mitigate risk' since he is not just an international sports icon, but also an inspiration to many who delivered on occasion when required.
His different choices have paid off handsomely throughout his life. Regarding investing, Hardik's choice of a non-traditional asset class, such as LenDenClub’s FMPP (a pioneering Peer-to-Peer investment solution powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), will motivate many new-age investors to follow suit. I am sure that our 2.5 million investor users will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.
Hardik's mass appeal & forward-thinking approach makes him a perfect fit for the brand. A global icon like Hardik Pandya will get us broader recognition and complement our brand positioning and plans."
Swiggy gets whipped over Holi 'eggs' ad, takes it down after boycott calls
Following right-wing outrage on Twitter, the food delivery platform has pulled down the Holi ad that requests revellers to not throw eggs at each other
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:31 PM | 1 min read
Food delivery platform Swiggy has pulled down its most recent ad for Holi following outrage from right-wing quarters on Twitter. The billboard ad for Swiggy Instamart put up in the Delhi NCR area urged revellers to not throw eggs at each other in the pretext of Holi.
The billboard ad shows two eggs with three "options" for their usage. There are green ticks next to "omelette" and "sunny side up" options and a red cross against "kisi ke sarr pe." The ad implies that eggs should be used as food and not as props for Holi.
. @Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi is highly unacceptable. We demand the immediate removal of Holi billboard & reel. They must issue a public apology for the insensitive behavior. #HinduPhobicSwiggy pic.twitter.com/eHd26yPSRk— Anju sharma (@SharmaAnjuJi) March 7, 2023
#HinduphobicSwiggy https://t.co/0iKazD47n0— bhavesh (@bhavesh2374) March 8, 2023
While it's frowned upon, in some parts of the country, it's common practice to smear eggs instead of colours during Holi.
Swiggy is now facing the wrath of right-wing Twitterati, who are accusing the platform of being "Hinduphobic" for policing how Hindu festivals should be celebrated.
The hashtags #BoycottSwiggy and #HinduphoicSwiggy have been trending. Some users have also uploaded screenshots of them uninstalling the app from their phones.
Joy Personal Care is Delhi Capitals' associate sponsor for WPL
The brand has roped in Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning for their campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 8, 2023 1:30 PM | 2 min read
Joy Personal Care has announced its sponsorship with Delhi capitals as an associate sponsor for the inaugural season of the Women’s T20 cricket league. As a part of this association, the logo of Joy Personal care will be featured on the non-lead arm of the team’s official jersey. As a part of the partnership, Joy has brought Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Meg Lanning on board.
The Delhi Capitals team will be involved in a series of brand initiatives to engage and attract a strong fan base.
Sunil Agarwal, Chairman, RSH Global said, “We are proud to be associating with one of the top T20 women's cricket teams -Delhi Capitals. Joy Personal Care, a brand committed to empowering women, is delighted to extend support to inspiring women players. We believe in their passion and skill, and we are thrilled to be part of their journey as they break boundaries on the sports field. We are confident that our brand's aspiration to empower women will be further strengthened by this collaboration.”
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global said, “At Joy Personal Care, we are excited to be sponsoring women in sports to be an enabler in their journey while they break the glass ceiling. We believe that this partnership will inspire more women to join sports and challenge the societal boundaries that have been imposed on them. We aspire to create a lasting impact on the world and to drive forward the gender neutrality movements.”
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals said, “We are absolutely delighted to have Joy Personal Care on board as our associate sponsor. Joy Personal Care has always focused on empowering the women of India and therefore it’s only fitting that we associate with the brand as we start our journey in women’s franchise cricket.”
‘Brands create experiences & experiences build brands’
Saurabh Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences, spoke at the e4m India Brand Conclave, about the role of emotions in building brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 6, 2023 1:19 PM | 2 min read
The recently-held e4m India Brand Conclave 2023 saw Saurabh Khurana, Co-founder and CEO, Laqshya Live Experiences, delve on the nostalgia and emotion that are intertwined with products. “The entire premise of my deliberation is going to be about creating moments and experienced, and how marketers and brand managers can create brands using those experiences,” Khurana kicked off the session.
He explained that the idea was to understand how to create an emotional connect with audiences. “Whether it is your end consumer or B2B audience – whatever we plan and whatever we do, eventually we want to evoke emotions with the brand.” He cited the example of Lakme Fashion Week, Vh1 Supersonic, Hero Honda Roadies and more. “A lot of these events are actually known by the brand names. Most of these brands have built a lot of their legacy using experiences and events in their entire marketing campaign.”
He directed the audience's attention to one hard fact - a customer who believes they are on the same wavelength is the one who will listen to what you have to say. In that space when a brand connects with its customer, it has the entire event experience to deliver what it wants to narrate. “I think those hours of commitment with the consumer is important.”
To deep-dive into this aspect, Khurana explained the process in gradual steps, the first, and most crucial one, being to identify and understand the target audience. “Whether it is your end consumer or channel partner or dealers, and what is it that they would connect with.” After making that connect, which is the second step, it is imperative to personalise the experiences. “Instant gratification is something that any event or experience will offer you. And lastly, what the entire exercise is about - to create and evoke expression and emotions.”
We are still a challenger brand: Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD
During her India visit, Brown spoke about the many expectations from PHD as a media agency in a fast-paced market like India
By Neeta Nair | Mar 6, 2023 8:37 AM | 1 min read
Philippa Brown, Worldwide CEO, PHD during her India visit talks to Neeta Nair, Associate Editor of IMPACT Magazine about what is expected from a media agency in a fast-changing market like India, where Digital medium has overtaken Television; fields questions on what is more prestigious for a media agency to have on their roster today-- clients who spend more on Television or Digitally led brands; and why she considers PHD a challenger brand almost three decades after it was launched.
Brown says that while UK is PHD’s home country, their biggest office today is in America and they have been growing steadfastly in APAC including India. This balance which was struck because of moving away from being a Europe-based network has helped them weather the storm owing to the slowdown across Europe, Russia-Ukraine crisis, and many other setbacks last year, armed with a bigger suite of products and services which has helped them achieve a fabulous billings growth in 2022.
Kalyan Jewellers hails womenpreneurs and their achievements in new ad for Women's Day
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 4, 2023 9:46 AM | 2 min read
Kalyan Jewellers has launched the #HerMilestones digital campaign to celebrate International Women’s Day. The campaign aims to inspire and empower women by honoring their achievements and celebrating their strength, resilience, and perseverance.
The digital campaign features Kalyan Jewellers’ regional ambassador Pooja Sawant, who reflects on the challenges she has faced and the milestones she has achieved as a womanpreneur. The campaign pays tribute to incredible women who are making a difference every day, from all walks of life, breaking barriers and shattering stereotypes in their respective fields.
“We believe that women deserve to be celebrated every day, but International Women's Day is a special opportunity to recognize and honor the contributions of women around the world," said Mr. Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director - Kalyan Jewellers. "Through this campaign, we are attempting to empower and inspire women to continue pushing boundaries and reaching new heights."
To further encourage and engage women across the country, regional brand ambassadors Ritabhari Chakraborty and Kinjal Rajpriya shared their personal stories of milestones through an Instagram Live event. The event aimed to inspire fans and encourage them to share their personal experiences with Kalyan Jewellers, creating a platform that highlights the diverse achievements and challenges faced by women hailing from different cultures, backgrounds, and communities.
The stories gathered from this crowd-sourced initiative are being featured on the social media channels of Kalyan Jewellers with the hashtag #HerMilestones. The brand hopes to create a powerful collection of narratives that inspire women to pursue their dreams and celebrate their milestones
Usha International to partner with Mumbai Indians women’s cricket team
The brand has been part of the Mumbai Indians family for over a decade
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:40 PM | 2 min read
Usha International has announced its partnership with Mumbai Indians for the first women’s T20 league.
The brand has a longstanding partnership with MI men’s team partner for over a decade and recently with MI Emirates.
The series begins on March 4 and will have a total of 20 league matches and 2 play-offs culminating in the finals to be played on 26th March. Cricket fans can be part of the excitement that begins with the inaugural match that will be played between the MI Team and Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium.
As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of the women MI players. The association will also help the company to expand its horizons, building a closer connect with consumers globally as they come together in the spirit of cricket.
Commenting on the association, Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations, Usha International, said, “With the focus on women’s cricket peaking, having a major cricketing event like this in the country is a huge step in the right direction. It catapults them into the limelight, making them the perfect role models for the younger generations, ensuring they know there are equal opportunities. As a brand, Usha advocates an active and healthy lifestyle and has been associated with the MI men’s team for over a decade, so extending our partnership to the women’s team is a reiteration of our faith in what the team, and the brand, stand for. Besides, Usha has been supporting sports for inclusivity even at the grassroots, so associating with cricketing league for women made perfect sense, and is a move is to reinforce and reinstate equal opportunity platforms for all genders.
Further, it is also a great opportunity to solidify our engagement with consumers in a truly innovative manner. We are excited to begin a new chapter as they play for the first-ever championship title.”
Speaking on the partnership, the Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Our association with Usha International for over a decade shows the value and the impact that Mumbai Indians have had on its brand journey. Our partnership has now grown to 3 teams, offering Usha International a wide range of fans from across the world to engage with and build a strong story, leveraging the MI platform.”
People come first when we talk about brand building: Panel
At the e4m India Brand Conclave, industry leaders deliberated on how to build future-proof brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 3, 2023 1:20 PM | 3 min read
At the 6th edition of India Brand Conclave 2023, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on how to build future-proof brands. The panellists were Deepak Khurana, Co-Founder and CEO, of Vserv; Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Limited; Dhrubajyothi Sarkar, Director, Product Marketing and GTM, Consumer Platform Advertising, InMobi; Pallavi Barman, Business Head, HRX; Puneeth Bekal, Director- Marketing, Mastercard. The following session was chaired by Rubeena Singh, Country Manager India & MENA, AnyMind.
Before starting the discussion, Singh described how brand marketing has evolved in the last few decades, which includes challenges like navigating the changing market and dealing with the complexities. Barman opened the discussion by explaining the brand’s playbook to tackle the complex market system. She mentioned that classifying brands as marketers can be divided into three stages; Brand creation, amplification of brands, and underlining the factors impacting the brand. Further focusing on sustainable brands, Barman, said, “Brand needs to be consistent with its character to fulfill the consumer demands every day. Brands like Colgate and Lux were resilient that’s why they survived. The brand playbook includes; identification of brands and keep adding value to the brand until consumers become familiar with the brand.”
Furthermore, Bekal explained how brands can be more consistent and resilient in the present arena. She said, “We need to convert consumer passion points to marketing opportunities. At MasterCard, we have identified nine passion points across geographies, which include music, sports, fashion, travel, and much more. Besides investing in popular sports like cricket, we also invested in women’s sports.”
Khurana elaborated on the process of how a brand segregates the audience to cater to their specific demands. He said, “The feedback process is very active which helps in understanding what consumer desires. Nonetheless, there are complexities to simplifying what consumer wants. In the more democratised and decentralised world, it has become easier to trace consumer behavior. Also, technology and data are driven by people, so people come first when we talk about brand building.”
Discussing how to evaluate technology, partners, resources, and data within an organisation to build a brand, Narayanan, said, “Brand must be loyal to the consumers. Coming to the partners, a brand must try to get the custodians, who can direct the brand about what to do and what not to do.”
Talking more anecdotally, Barman, said, “Brand purpose must be coherently aligned to achieve what brand is aiming for.”
Elucidating on how brands are using AI, VI, data, and IOT, Sarkar, said, “Brands are working more on identifying and segregating the content which is available online to fulfill the customer demand as soon as possible. Alongside, brands are also working to provide authentic content to the users.”
Quoting the examples of Tata Tea and Swiggy, Sarkar explained how both brands targeted the customers using market trends. He mentioned that Tata and swiggy designed their campaigns after deeply evaluating customer interest.
Before closing the session, the panellists gave their concluding remarks which includes; Consumers inclination towards more brands instead of sticking to one particular brand, Usage of AI and blockchain to boost brand growth; Brand consistency as what stands out brand in the clutter of the market; Brands must understand the changing consumer and market trends, and the last but not least; Purpose based marketing defines the future of brands.
