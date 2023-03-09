LenDenClub ropes in Hardik Pandya as brand ambassador

The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign

LenDenClub has announced that it has collaborated with all-rounder cricketer Hardik Pandya as its brand ambassador.

The new association will be promoted with an integrated marketing campaign. The association aims to create awareness among new-age investors to invest in P2P lending that is hassle-free and offers high returns compared to traditional asset classes.

As a part of this association, Hardik will collaborate with LenDenClub to portray the brand’s fundamental values, speaking directly with the customers with critical messages about the importance of investing in the right asset class.

Speaking on the association, Bhavin Patel, Co-founder & CEO, LenDenClub said, “As a company, we have constantly been evolving to provide the best returns to our customers that transcend from understanding the customer sentiments to creating developments that encourage investing in P2P lending. We wanted to team up with someone who can resonate with LenDenClub as a brand. Having an all-rounder like Hardik on board will help us enhance our vision of 'maximum returns and mitigate risk' since he is not just an international sports icon, but also an inspiration to many who delivered on occasion when required.

His different choices have paid off handsomely throughout his life. Regarding investing, Hardik's choice of a non-traditional asset class, such as LenDenClub’s FMPP (a pioneering Peer-to-Peer investment solution powered by cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning), will motivate many new-age investors to follow suit. I am sure that our 2.5 million investor users will be able to resonate with Hardik’s brand personality as they also made a different choice when they decided to invest with LenDenClub.

Hardik's mass appeal & forward-thinking approach makes him a perfect fit for the brand. A global icon like Hardik Pandya will get us broader recognition and complement our brand positioning and plans."

