Kuberan's House names Sonu Sood as brand ambassador

This platform is an attempt to simplify the process of an idea getting a startup funded and making it into invigorating Primetime content for the audience.

Kuberan's House, a first of its kind platform has announced its upcoming entrepreneurship-themed show which will source, streamline and showcase innovative start-up ideas from across India. This platform will help the entrepreneurs to get the investment from the best panel of investors & venture capitalists, converting most of them into successful business ventures.

Kuberan’s House has strategically set up a platform where all the aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators can pitch their business ideas and venture models, which will be screened by professional screening experts and the best of them will get to pitch to the most powerful panel of investors and persuade them to invest money in their business. Through this activity Kuberan’s House acts as a perfect catalyst for ideators and entrepreneurs to find their ideal investors.

This platform is an attempt by Kuberan’s House to simplify the process of an idea getting a startup funded and making it into invigorating Primetime content for the audience.

Sharing his thoughts on announcing Kuberan’s House, Sanjeev K Kumar, CEO and Co-founder said; “Our endeavor is to provide a platform, be a mediator, and act as a catalyst for the entrepreneurs as well as the investors. Kuberan’s House also organises various events where it strives to offer a funding platform for Indian businesses. We believe that an idea can come from anywhere, anyone, at any time, so there is no age boundary for the participation on our platform.”

This initiative will finally translate into a huge TV show that will consist of a panel of 8 big investors and 60 final shortlisted entrepreneurs out of all the applicants.

Speaking on the same Ram Gowda, MD and Co-founder, Kuberan’s House said; “There are a number of start-up forums across India but none showcase and inspire other start-ups and Kuberan’s House is the first of its kind to come with this idea which brings closed-door investment negotiations to every drawing room across India. He further mentioned that the investments can go from 50Lakhs to 10 Crore INR based on the startup idea. This is a platform for the investors as well to engage with promising creative entrepreneurs and invest in the right kind of businesses”

How startups benefit from Kuberan’s House platform?

Scholarship and access to our incubation and accelerator expertise, a complete holistic workshop with domain, business, legal, presentation experts especially groomed for presentation and pitching skills. All the shortlisted Start-ups will get other benefits in terms of startup credits, perks and value-additions.

It's a unique initiative that creates opportunity, provides great exposure & visibility, profound mentorship, financial assistance for start-up ideators and companies, and makes their dreams into reality by encompassing the extension of the 'Make in India' vision