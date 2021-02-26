Kuber bags title sponsorship rights for World Cup Qualifiers for Equestrian Tent Pegging

Equestrian Federation of India & Equiwings Sports; organizers of The Penta Grand 2021, have awarded the title sponsorship rights for the World Cup Qualifiers and National Equestrian Tent pegging Championship to Kuber Grains & Spices.

Allotted by International Tent Pegging Federation (ITPF), World Cup Qualifiers & National Championship will be part of The Penta Grand 2021; which also includes, the Half Million Cup and the Noida Horse Show to be held at the Gautam Buddha University Sports Stadium, Greater Noida from 03rd to 14th March 2021.

Pushpendra Sethi, CEO & Director, Kuber Group said, “We are really excited to be sponsoring World Cup Qualifiers & National Championship of the fast-paced and most exciting cavalry sport of ancient origin played by some of world’s finest cavaliers. India has been a land of great warriors and cavalry has always played a very important role in warfare including the Mahabharata. I am sure this sport will remind us of those days of the yore in all their glory. We at Kuber feel proud to be associated with Equestrian Federation of India & Equiwings Sports to promote this luxurious sport which was originated in home country”

Ahmad Afsar, The Organising Secretary of The Championship and the Man behind Promotion of Equestrian Tent Pegging in India and around the World said, “We are thrilled to bring World Cup Qualifiers for the first time in the country especially during these testing times. India is one of the countries in the world that excels in this sport. We are sure that by organising this year’s edition of both the World Cup Qualifiers (International) Equestrian Tent Pegging Championship and National Equestrian Championship we would immensely help in giving the sport the recognition and exposure that is due to it.

A total of seven countries including Russia, USA, Belarus, India, Pakistan, Qatar & Bahrain will be competing with each other at World Cup Qualifiers. Out of these seven teams, top two will qualify for the World Cup which is going to be held in South Africa in 2023.

A total of 50+ International Riders, 250+ Indian Riders and more than 300 horses will participate at The Penta Grand 2021. And many prominent dignitaries from across the world including will be attending the event.

Tent Pegging is a sport that features a mounted horseman riding at a gallop and uses a sword or a lance to pierce pickup and carry away a small ground target symbolic of a tent peg. Tent pegging was included as an official sport by Olympic Council of Asia in 1982 and is an International schedule game today.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)