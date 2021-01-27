Kareena Kapoor flaunts baby bump in PUMA's yoga apparel campaign

Kareena Kapoor features in PUMA's latest photoshoot, flaunting her baby bump. The second time mom-to-be has been spreading the word on prenatal yoga and perfectly balancing out her cravings with her regular yoga practice. The Studio line will feature sports bras, leggings and training tops.

Kareena said, “Practicing mind-body wellness, especially while you are pregnant is extremely essential. Yoga has helped me develop a heightened awareness of my body and to be honest, I just feel so much better when I do yoga. PUMA’s Studio Line feels like a second skin, making working out easier and more stylish. I hope to inspire women to show up to their mat and live a life of confidence and self-care.”

