Karan Ahluwalia, Senior President & Country Head,Media & Entertainment Yes Bank Steps Down
During his tenure, the M&E, Fine Arts, Luxury and Sports Banking vertical at Yes Bank has been recognized by various industry & international trade bodies.
During his tenure, the M&E, Fine Arts, Luxury and Sports Banking vertical at Yes Bank has been recognized by various industry & international trade bodies, chambers of commerce, specific GOI Ministry Departments, for its exemplary contribution in aiding the growth of this vibrant industry in India and in providing a one stop shop covering all banking and financial needs for the sector
