Karan Ahluwalia, Senior President & Country Head,Media & Entertainment Yes Bank Steps Down

During his tenure, the M&E, Fine Arts, Luxury and Sports Banking vertical at Yes Bank has been recognized by various industry & international trade bodies.

Updated: Jan 5, 2021 5:33 PM
Karan Ahluwalia

Karan Ahluwalia Senior President & Country Head Media & Entertainment, Fine Arts, Luxury & Sports Banking Group has stepped down.

 During his tenure, the M&E, Fine Arts, Luxury and Sports Banking vertical at Yes Bank has been recognized by various industry & international trade bodies, chambers of commerce, specific GOI Ministry Departments, for its exemplary contribution in aiding the growth of this vibrant industry in India and in providing a one stop shop covering all banking and financial needs for the sector

