John Abraham becomes brand ambassador of U&i

U&i, a Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand, has roped in Bollywood Superstar John Abraham as its new brand ambassador. With the new alliance in place, both the brand and John Abraham are equally excited about this association and look forward to creating a buzz in the market with technology and style. John Abraham aptly emulates the brand's values of ruggedness and style combined with panache and attitude that resonates with the youths today.

As part of this new association, John Abraham will appear in a series of campaigns for the brand's comprehensive range of Mobile Batteries. The new association was unveiled by Bollywood Superstar on its official Instagram account. With this association, U&i aims to enhance its foothold as a trustworthy and reliable brand in the market.

Announcing the association, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i said, “Selecting the right brand ambassador plays a major role in building the brand image. Our qualities are similar to that of John Abraham, hence, this association will definitely bring out the best of U&i and will help us gain more recognition and popularity.”

Speaking on his tie-up, John Abraham quoted, “It feels great to be associated with U&i. Today's youth are highly enthusiastic about the brands that they use and U&i has proven its mettle by pushing the boundaries of innovation and offering its users’ a quality experience.”

