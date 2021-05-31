Interacting with products that have AR leads to 94% higher conversion rate: Dante DiCicco

Brand love is one of the biggest marketing strategies for marketers in times of crisis. It brings price premium, brand loyalty and brand advocacy during normal times. And during a crisis, when every penny counts, it's the differentiating factor that determines whether the consumer stays with you or migrates to a different brand. To explore the concept and to gain expert insights into the subject, the theme of the Pitch CMO Summit 2021 was "The Power Of Brand Love”.

At the event, marketers from across verticals looked at brand love as the perfect solution against the economic consequences of the pandemic.

The event’s final speaker was Dante DiCicco, Sr. Manager, International Expansion at Snap Inc, who spoke about Snapchat a brand that was founded exactly a decade ago, in 2011. exchange4media’s Dr Annurag Batra was the session chair for this address. Dante Dicicco shed a light on “Brand love and how the generation is driving change in the future of Snapchat.”

Dicicco started off by quoting CEO and co-founder of Snap Inc Evan Spiegel: “Snapchat isn’t about capturing the moment. It’s about communicating with a full range of human emotion- not just what appears to be pretty or perfect.”

The Snapchat Generation today is 265 million daily active users strong. There is a 24% year over year growth from Q4 2020. People across the world share up to 5 billion snaps daily. And the platform has seen over 100% growth in daily active users in each of the last 5 quarters in India.

Speaking about the safety and privacy of Snapchat, DiCicco added, “From the early days of the platform, safety and privacy have been engrained in every aspect of the product. Snapchat is designed to its utmost safety principles. We have clear and enforced guidelines. We continue to lead the way by publishing guidelines that real people can understand. The safety and privacy of the people are always in our thoughts.”

Further expanding on AR and India, he added, “About 40% of the Gen Z and Millenial population in India, will be AR users. 73% of people successfully identify AR when they see it. However, while talking about it, they have a hard time describing AR. 60% of Snapchatters in India and across generation use AR to have fun. The majority are discovering it through social media or communication apps. AR is generally seen as a toy. However, 81% of people desire to use it as a practical tool in their everyday lives. Also, interacting with products that have AR experiences leads to a 94% higher conversion rate.”

“We fundamentally believe that every business needs a camera strategy. Brands and people connect better with AR experiences. Brands are 50% more likely to be considered if they have a branded AR experience. Snapchatters are 23% more likely than non-Snapchatters to share a brand’s AR experience with friends and family. We are always urging towards connecting with the community that drives change and builds brand love with the evolving Snapchat generation," concluded Dicicco.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)