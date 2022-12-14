‘Integrating brand purpose with emerging tech is the way forward’
e4m Content Jam got industry experts to share their thoughts on ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’
How is AI penetrating its way into content marketing & advertising? How is synthetic, AI-generated media going to liberate creativity? How do brands work on creating a clutter-free, seamless experience for their consumers? To answer these questions and more, industry leaders came together for a panel discussion on the topic ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ at e4m Content Jam 2022.
The session was chaired by Niraj Ruparel, Head of Mobile & Emerging Tech – GroupM. The others on the panel were Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication, UltraTech Cement; Gagan Agarwal, Brand Head, Ageis Federal Life Insurance; Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO, Hoopr.ai; Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication, Bharti AXA Life Insurance and Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Consumer Care.
Introducing the audience to the topic, Ruparel said audiences around the world can now interact with AI services like Chat GPT & Lensa AI. "ChatGPT is the latest step in the world of customizable content - it can provide infinite content, generated by AI, and will impact how we all create, consume and commercialize media moving forward. Prisma’s Lensa AI app has gone viral, turning selfies into fantastical ‘avatars’ that look like works of art.
By combining these AI services with existing brands, people can interact with the digital avatars of the brands and people that they wish to - making this one of the most important leaps in the user experience journey."
Agarwal shared his insights on generative AI and spoke about a campaign done by Aeges Federal with Sachin Tendulkar. “Insurance as a category has been something sold on the basis of fear. Therefore, we decided to start a positive conversation around it. We empowered our consumers to live the lifestyle of their choice and we wanted to integrate that into our content. The challenge was that we wanted to do a film about young Sachin but we hardly had some 4-5 images, that’s where Generative AI helped us come up with this campaign.”
Talking about how the content strategy at Bharti AXA has evolved over the years with emerging technologies, Kothari said, “There have been various challenges - email opening rates dropping from 25% to 7% to Google categorising inboxes into primary, social and promotional and therefore we have had to keep our eyes and ears open for opportunities. The biggest growth engines are either coming in from youngsters or from Bharat. To penetrate into Tier 2 and 3 - they have to be told the brand communication via human intervention while the youngsters don't like that as they like to figure things out on their own. These are the two areas where we are thinking of doing business in a manner that is cost-effective and sensible for us and we are able to talk to all our consumers."
Sharing insights on the regional aspect of music content, Dagaonkar said that when it came to mobile marketing, video formed the crux and 60-70% of videos required music. “Brands want to know about going local and hyperlocal. Now, this can be done via language but at the fundamental level, even musical instruments can set the mood. Today, brands have barely 6 seconds to engage with consumers. The reason why we are looking at music as the last bastion when it comes to be conquered by generative AI is that there is a sense of aesthetic beauty that needs to be translated and a lot of that progress is going on.”
Talking about the content strategy of a low-involvement category like cement, Kumar opines “At first, the belief needs to be dismantled that cement is a low-involvement category. It’s an extremely high involvement category for someone building a home. We are driven by proximity buyers. 1.2 billion people in India live in a part where homes are built with a lifetime worth of savings and 99% of them build only 1 home in their lifetime. Since there is no past experience, aspirations are sky-high, knowledge is zero and the trust deficit is pretty high which was bothering the consumers; this is where we found the sweet spot to solve the problem that the consumers are really worried about.”
In the area of NFTs and metaverse, Sehgal had some insightful takeaways to share. “Kamasutra is a brand that has not been in the news for a long time and conversations have also evolved. It’s catering to an older TG as an old brand among the new competition. Hence, we used voice AI to understand the keywords around love and sex and created conversation stickers that got integrated seamlessly into the content. We took it to a second stage where we converted the popular stickers and minted that into NFTs. We also started doing a chatbot by taking up all popular search queries. In order to make it more immersive, we have also ventured into the metaverse where people can interact with avatars. Integrating brand purpose with technology is the way to go forward for us.”
McDonald’s India – North and East ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador
The actor’s strong youth connect will further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 5:52 PM | 2 min read
McDonald’s India - North and East has roped actor Kartik Aaryan as the brand’s ambassador. The actor’s strong youth connect will further strengthen the bond between McDonald’s and its fans, the company said.
Commenting on the association, Sanjeev Agrawal, Chairman, McDonald’s India - North & East, said, “Kartik is a youth icon and a popular name in families, just like McDonald’s. We feel that Kartik’s strong youth connect, mass appeal and captivating personality has made him emerge as an icon for India’s youthful populace, which resonates strongly with the ethos of McDonald’s brand. We are excited to welcome Kartik to McFamily and look forward to a great partnership.”
Speaking on this announcement, the renowned Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, said, “McDonald’s has been a part of my growing up years. The name elicits so many happy memories from my teenage days and the brand continues to be special in my life. It gives me immense pleasure to be associated with McDonald’s. I am excited to be a part of the family and look forward to working on interesting, cool, and fun-filled projects with the brand.”
Kartik’s association with McDonald’s India – North and East as the brand’s face is poised to foster consumer outreach across all platforms in an appealing way. The actor, through his versatile and magnetic personality, will engage people from all age groups especially Gen Z and Millennials in a myriad of settings, thus generating high brand salience for McDonald’s.
Also, as a part of the brand strategy, McDonald’s India - North and East has been continuously evolving its menu items, adding new and exciting options, as per the tastes and preferences of its customers. Most recently, McDonald’s introduced Cheesy Fries with Smoky Chipotle Sauce. Among one the most notable launches this year is the Butter Chicken Grilled Burger & Butter Paneer Grilled Burger. The brand has also recently re-launched its famous Veg Surprise Burger across all restaurants and re-introduced Breakfast menu in select restaurants across North and East India.
Aryan Khan launches D’YAVOL, partners with AB InBev India
D’YAVOL aims to provide curated lifestyle experiences and products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 1:33 PM | 2 min read
SLAB, the company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh, has launched D’YAVOL.
D’YAVOL aims to provide consumers with the best-curated lifestyle experiences and products across fashion, beverages, and exclusive experiential events.
“For me, D’YAVOL is an output of creativity, teamwork and tenacity,” said Aryan Khan.
“I've always been drawn to products that succeed at conveying a distinct individualism whilst remaining rooted in authentic craft. This persisting interest sparked the creation of D’YAVOL, a unique brand that seamlessly combines uncompromising quality, edgy design, and reverence for heritage know-how.”
Leti Blagoeva said, "Bringing this creative vision to life took 5 years, during which Bunty, Aryan and I worked tirelessly on every detail. We are thrilled at the line-up of amazing launches ahead, among which is a capsule apparel collection dropping in early 2023.
Bunty Singh further said, ”Once we were convinced that we had successfully captured the essence of D'YAVOL in our beverage product vertical, we approached AB InBev India. It’s an amazing experience to work with a leader like them, and we look forward to setting a new benchmark for the industry.”
Commenting on this launch, Kartikeya Sharma, President - India & South- East Asia, AB InBev, expressed, “We are excited to team up with the founders of SLAB to introduce a new ultra-premium lifestyle brand to consumers in India. We are constantly innovating to meet more consumers on more occasions. We see tremendous potential with this collaboration as it aligns perfectly with our goal of leading and growing the beverage category while staying true to our premiumisation strategy. D’YAVOL will offer an innovative and inclusive experience for consumers in India who are looking for a high-end and high-quality product.”
Cricket on TV as a platform is accessible for brands with big or small budgets: Panel
At the e4m Pitch BrandTalk 2022, the panellists spoke about the power of cricket on television in building brands and categories.
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 13, 2022 10:07 AM | 4 min read
The e4m Pitch BrandTalk 2022 witnessed an eclectic panel discussion on why associating with cricket on television is an ideal platform for building brands, and exploring the unmatched scale of cricket on television in India.
The panel comprised Hema Malik, Chief Investment officer, Mediabrands India; Puneeth Bekal, Director – Marketing, Mastercard; Samir Sethi, Vice President and Head – Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com and Ujjwal Sinha, Director – Marketing, CARS24.
The session was chaired by Business Strategist and Angel Investor, Lloyd Mathias. He started the discussion by giving crucial context into the scale of sports, especially cricket on television. “India has a TV penetration of over 950 million viewers out of which more than 700 million watch live sports on TV. Cricket is a dominant part of sports viewership on television. We’ve seen all forms of cricket whether it be ICC events, Bilaterals, IPL consistently grow in terms of viewership. In the context of IPL we’re talking about 400+ Mn viewers in a short span of just two months. To sum it up, live sports on television is too big to ignore”
Puneeth Bekal from Mastercard opened the discussion further explaining why viewers prefer consuming sports on the large screen. He commented, “The reason people prefer consuming cricket on TV is because mobile screens are extremely distracting due to notifications and picture-in-picture orientation while multi-tasking.”
He also mentioned that today, TV is still assessed as the most trusted medium.
The scale which cricket on television brings to the table and the higher attention span altogether, I think, is a very great place for any brand to be a part of the cricket ecosystem. We are deeply committed to sports in general and obviously cricket thereon,” he opined.
Mathias then asked Hema Malik from Lodestar to share experiences of her clients that associated with cricket on TV. "Associating with cricket on television has played an important role for our clients across different categories, life-stages, single product brands or portfolio of products. While it's the fastest and largest reach aggregator, cricket on television offers far more than just scale. During cricket events, our client brands have witnessed significant inflections in brand & business metrics.”
She further praised Disney Star’s efforts in grooming their platform and how they have made it more convenient. “I feel Disney Star has done a fantastic job in grooming their platform, making it multi-lingual. It’s the only platform in the country of this scale that touches the length and breadth of the nation, and at the same time within the national platform, how they have figured out geographical solutions by giving language feeds and giving local assets like commentary. I think that allows a lot of brands, especially portfolio brands that can leverage this regional targeting with focused, customised targeting solutions,” she added.
Samir Sethi from Policy Bazaar then gave the audience some valuable insight into how they leveraged cricket on TV to not only build the brand, but also the online insurance category as a whole. Speaking on the power of the medium he noted, “Cricket on TV as a medium is the single largest aggregator of audiences in India. The platform is accessible for a whole range of brands irrespective of how big or small their budgets are, whether they operate regionally or nationwide. There is something in it for all advertisers. It is a myth that you can’t do customised targeting on linear TV.”
Finally, speaking about how the online automobile marketplaces leverage cricket on television, Sinha said, “The headroom to grow in the automobile market is huge, and that is where we felt associating with cricket on television was our best bet to capture the masses. There is a significant overlap between the TG of the car market and the cricket-viewing audience on TV. That is how we’ve been leveraging cricket on TV for the past 7 years and we’ve built the brand at the back of these associations. When you operate in the used car segment, the consumer wants trust in the medium that is reaching out to them, and TV is the one medium that resonates with consumer trust.”
We will scale up ad spending next year: Shubham K, Cleartrip
Cleartrip’s brand head speaks to e4m about the new Clear Advantage offer, their marketing plan for the next year, and more
By Nilanjana Basu | Dec 13, 2022 8:37 AM | 5 min read
The travel industry this year saw a huge boom as people left the fear of the pandemic behind them and head out to enjoy vacations. Not just leisure travel, but business travel as well as the new trend of workcation helped this pandemic-battered industry to get back to its feet. Online booking agency Cleartrip has taken a step further and introduced new offers to grab the attention of its customers and acquire new ones. In a conversation with exchange4media, Brand Head Shubham K talks about the launch of new Clear Advantage offering, the ad spending plan for next year and the future of travel sector in 2023.
Edited Excerpts
Can you tell us more about Clear Advantage?
We came up with a whole bouquet of products called Clear Advantage. The name is very carefully chosen, because we believe that they are our clear advantage. So, there are about three or four such products and there are more which are in the pipeline. In fact, there are a couple which have also gotten recently launched. So, the first is what we call CT Flex Max. CT Flex Max actually just allows you to cancel or modify your domestic flights, or dates of those flights absolutely free of cost. The second product is a no cost EMI for international flights. We've seen that international travel is coming back with a vengeance. A lot of people want to travel but obviously the fares have been expensive because it's pretty much the season which is coming up. Especially when people travel internationally the sum of the fares could be very discretionary, it almost may be a barrier for you to want to travel. Therefore, we're offering a free no cost EMI for three months. The third offering is hotel cancellations or you may call it easy hotel cancellation. On more than 20,000 hotels we are offering that you can cancel and get the full refund up to 24 hours before check in. The last one, which we believe is one of our key USPs, is not really a separate offering per se, but our consumer experience team works very hard to make this happen. It is instant refund initiation.
What media mix are you using to promote these offers?
We heavily rely on digital for most of our media plans. We do that because we believe that a significant proportion of our present customers and our potential customers rests on digital. So, digital is going to be pretty significant part of the mix. And when I say digital, I'm talking about the entire Facebook family of apps and services, the entire Google family of apps, including YouTube, as well other channels like Spotify are part of the mix. We're also looking at television, so we are keeping a significant offline mix in this as well. Other than that, we are looking at, activating social in a very, very big way. Beyond that we are looking at one or two OTT's in the mix. We're also evaluating a couple of sporting events which are coming up which should also start very, very soon.
How does ClearTrip’s marketing and ad spending look like for the next year?
While we've been active through the year, a lot of our spends and a lot of our big marketing campaigns have been skewed towards the latter half for a couple of reasons. One, because of the big sale event and two also because this is when we believe we're ready with Clear Advantage and ready to take it to market. We're looking to coincide with the big travel season as well. So next year is going to be slightly more scaled compared to this year, if not similar. And next year, we're going to of course start a little early in terms of going big with our campaigns as well. But spend-wise, it would be a slight scale up. I can't tell you the exact numbers. It will be a little more spread out, it will be sort of a little more front-loaded compared to this year where we started somewhere towards the later part of the year.
What do you think will be the future of travel sector in 2023?
We’ve actually seen a lot of optimism in travel as a sector, especially in the last few months. It is coming back and it is coming back with a vengeance. On international, we've seen a massive renewal also starting earlier this year, especially in the short haul sectors, like Southeast Asia, all of the Middle East is where we've started seeing a lot of return to pre COVID levels as well. Of course, I think one report says that by 2024 is when it will come back to exactly the same levels as 2019, which is the pre- COVID levels. But I think if I remember the numbers correctly, this year, it's getting back to roughly about the 70% to 80% of pre-COVID levels already. So yeah, in both domestic and international, we are seeing a lot of renewed optimism.
Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor reflect on the concept of homes in Asian Paints series
The father-son duo starts in the 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Season 6
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 4:30 PM | 2 min read
The residences of Anil and Harshvarrdhan Kapoor are a beau ideal of a study in contrasts. Anil's home has been exquisitely designed with rich colours and accessories, in addition to being methodically developed over a period of decades. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan's home is just a few years old and has been purposefully decorated in neutrals. The homes of this beloved father-son has been featured in 5th episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is - Season 6.
In this tale of two generations, viewers are welcomed into Anil Kapoor’s opulent and regal mansion, which stands in stark contrast to Harshvarrdhan’s minimalistic avant-garde sea-facing apartment. Designed to evoke a sense of grandeur, Anil’s home embraces large windows that pour dazzling sunlight on the wooden artwork on the walls and flooring, which are made from rare, dark wood. Brass ornates and paintings of deities at the open and spacious entrance of Anil Kapoor’s home, induce a sense of peace and tranquillity. Within his home, Anil has a room he likes to call his den, which is a space that will remind you of London, England.
On the other hand, Harshvarrdhan’s home has been meticulously crafted as an abode for one. His pad in the heart of Mumbai city, is a window into his soul, or as he likes to say, “The home is Harsh through and through.” To double up his living room into a space where he can appreciate films and music, Harshvarrdhan transformed the room into a cinema, maximising his audio-visual experience. Just a few steps from his drawing room, is a balcony that transports you into nature, where he enjoys the view of the sea, surrounded by trees. Filling up the space next to his bed is a one-of-a-kind lamp that elevates the room. Harshvarrdhan’s home also consists of his precious sneaker room which was designed to make the hues and tones of each pair of shoes stand out, without making it look cluttered.
However, the key principles that unite this duo are their mutual affection for the concept of home, and their sincere love and appreciation for the arts. The homes of this father and son duo are truly a reflection of their unique personalities because it is not just the way they live, but their way of living that sets them apart from the crowd.
Salaam Venky and Star Health celebrate the spirit of life
The campaign intends to raise awareness about being insured against sicknesses
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:38 PM | 2 min read
Zindagi Lambi Honi Chahiye Badi Nahin Babumoshai” this line from the movie Anand after more than half a century still brings in hope and the zest of life the character that Rajesh Khanna portrayed in the film Anand.
Talking a leaf from this, seems to be the new-age, Gen Z Anand aka Venky from the upcoming movie Salaam Venky - who believes in having a zestful life bringing life to people around him despite his terminal illness. However, as we all know, this isn’t the case in reality. Patients and their families’ world turn upside down when a terminal or critical illness plagues an individual. The pain from the disease is usually accompanied by a feeling of despair among your loved ones and huge medical bills.
Star Health and Allied Insurance, India’s Health Insurance Specialist, has partnered with the Kajol Starrer movie, Salaam Venky, to spread the most significant and transparent truth that ‘A healthy life is required to live a happy life’ while also stressing that living with any sort of illness should not take a toll on your savings and happiness.
Released on December 2, 2022 across all social media channels of Star Health - YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn portals. The post has an overall 5+Million views & impressions and 10+lakh engagement in the five days of its release.
Elucidating this association, Kotha Kartheek, VP & Head of Digital Marketing and Transformation, Star Health and Allied Insurance, said, “When we heard of Salaam Venky, and saw the trailers we realised it was exactly in sync with our beliefs of living life to the fullest. Most patients and their families undergo immense pressure mentally, physically, emotionally and financially when a loved one takes ill. Like the mother in this movie strives to support her terminally ill son Venky and nurture him in every possible way, similarly, our aim at Star Health is too is to provide policies that help the insured manage medical expenses easily without compromising on the quality of treatment involved and their peace of mind.”
“We are extremely elated to associate with the team of Star Health Insurance. We hope with Salaam Venky and this association we are able to deliver the message and importance of a healthy and happy life,” said Priyank V Jain, Creative Producer, Salaam Venky.
Kiara Advani handles wedding-day jitters with confidence in Senco Gold & Diamonds ad
The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 3:26 PM | 2 min read
Senco Gold & Diamonds has unveiled a new wedding-focused campaign featuring Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings which are full of culture-rich activities and fun. Senco Gold & Diamonds has also announced the launch of a new bridal jewellery collection titled 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', which offers a glamorous and stylish line of jewellery for the bride-to-be.
In the newly launched wedding campaign, Kiara Advani features in a never-seen-before dual role, depicting a beautiful bride on her wedding day, having a debate with herself, wondering if she will be able to adjust to married life and be happy. But as she adorns herself with exquisitely designed jewellery, her doubts are replaced by newfound confidence and belief in herself and she is empowered to conquer every heart like a queen. The campaign perfectly captures the power of the 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', brought to life by the inimitable charisma of Kiara.
The new Rajwada Vivaha Collection, where indigenous craftsmanship has been used to create jewellery that encompasses the rich culture and heritage of India, epitomizes nobility or grandeur with its exquisite work on filigree, ball and wire-work, antique, kundan, polki, meenakari & diamonds. The exquisitely handcrafted regal jewellery is designed to bring out the queen in every Indian bride, ready to rule in her new phase of life.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, "The Rajwada Collection is inspired by the concept that every bride feels like a queen on her wedding day. The collection brings out a feeling of royalty, the designs are grand, wide-spread and can be customized for every budget. The regal collection is for the modern bride who is independent and knows her mind, yet she is respectful of her tradition, family values and relationships. She is a person in her own right and it is her day to shine. Hence, she is the queen of her life and family and that is why Rajwada celebrates the brides of today."
