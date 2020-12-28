Inshorts and Myntra launch Pictionary campaign for EORS

Ditching the usual display ads route, Inshorts and Myntra teamed to launch a highly interactive campaign for Myntra’s ‘End of Reason Sale’, using the beloved game of Pictionary as creative inspiration. Using the perfect mix of creativity and gamification, Inshorts designed a customised ad for Myntra in the ‘Pictionary Quiz’ format, which reveals a special coupon code to users who give correct responses. The experiential campaign has received an overwhelming response, generating over 22 lakh impressions. More than 10% people engaged with the ad and 80,000+ coupon codes were copied by users.

Speaking about the campaign, Piyush Thakur, National Sales Head at Inshorts said, “The Myntra EORS campaign fits in perfectly with the intrinsic human habit to be on the lookout for better deals while making a purchase. The gamified Pictionary format made the campaign immensely more enjoyable and memorable than a normal display ad ever could. We are happy to have exceeded the high expectations of the Myntra team by delivering a campaign with the industry’s best success metrics.”

Armed with strong user behaviour insights, combined with creativity and adtech innovation, Inshorts has carved a niche for itself in the digital advertising space with engaging ad formats like Motion Story, Digital Magazine, Videos story and gesture-controlled ads. Today Inshorts delivers industry-best results for over 500+ leading brands like Netflix, Samsung GSK, Zee5, Dell, Cadbury, Volkswagen etc.