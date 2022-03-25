Industry leaders to gather at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 today
The summit will be held virtually 2pm onwards
The exchange4media Group is hosting its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2022, a virtual half-day conference, today from 2pm. The Pitch CMO Summit is Powered by Salesforce and Discovery is the Co-gold Partner.
The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency”.
The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. After the welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media, the conference will be kickstarted by a keynote address by Deepak Iyer, President - India, Mondelez International. In the last two years, consumer preferences have seen a lot of shifts, making brand trust retention more difficult than ever. However, some legacy brands have managed to do it. Talking along the same lines, Iyer will speak on “The Cadbury Dairy Milk Journey - Building one of India’s Most Trusted Brands”.
Up next will be another special address from a brand that is synonymous with mineral water in India. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International will share how Bisleri has managed to stay trustworthy for consumers through its value to consumer proposition and clutter-breaking communication and speak on ‘Strengthening Brand Love’.
The summit will then witness a panel discussion on "Creating Brand Trust In The Digital Age”. The panel will be moderated by Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India and the panellists sharing insights will be
- Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India
- Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing, BYJU’S
- Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury
- Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies
- Saloni Shah, General Manager – Media & Digital, L’Oreal India
- Shaun Nanjappa, Head of Advertising Sales, South Asia, Discovery, Inc
In the digital era with so much clutter, it is important to stand out by breaking through the clutter and personalisation helps brands achieve that and more. Joining the summit next will be Dippak Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Vserv who will speak on how Data Moves The Needle From Mass Advertising To Mass Personalisation.
Moving ahead, another panel will convene at the summit to discuss “Winning Brand Trust In An Omni- First World”. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel and the panellists sharing insights are:
- Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital, Tata Starbucks
- Mohit Rathi, AVP - Growth and Marketing, Porter
- Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Senior Director, Digital Experience Solutions, Salesforce India
- Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited
- Vipin Nair, CMO, Malabar Gold & Diamonds
The virtual stage will then witness a consumer-centric fresh fish and meat e-commerce brand that is reinventing the food supply chain. Shahnawaz (Shan) Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome.com will speak on The ‘Fresh Way’ To Creating An Online Meat & Fish Store.
There will be a third panel sharing insights at the Pitch CMO Summit on the topic “Building Salience For EMI Service For Online Purchases”. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder, 91mobiles and the panellists sharing insights are:
- Aishvarya Murali, Head of Marketing, ZestMoney
- Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Bank
- Vivek Kumar Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India
- Aravind Tambad, Vice President - Growth & Marketing, Uni cards
The summit will be concluded with a keynote address by B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd. In today’s day and age, it is important to study consumer insights and make constant efforts to be a brand that the consumers trust even for an MEP service provider like Blue Star. In his keynote address, he will emphasise on the brand proposition and speak on ‘Blue Star: Built On Trust’.
Registration Link:
Don’t miss this power-packed summit. To register for the Pitch CMO Summit 2022, click and register on: https://bit.ly/3H05Xpl
More information on the event can be found on the event microsite :
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2022/
Please find below the day’s agenda:
|
PITCH CMO SUMMIT & AWARDS, 2022 MUMBAI
FRIDAY, MARCH 25, 2022
AGENDA
THEME: Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency
|
2: 00 p.m. – 2: 15 p.m.
|
Welcome Address
|
Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media
|
2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.
|
Keynote Address
Topic: “The Cadbury Dairy Milk Journey - Building one of India’s Most Trusted Brands”
|
Deepak Iyer, President – India, Mondelez Foods
|
2:45 p.m. – 3:05 p.m.
|
Special Address:
Topic:
Strengthening Brand Love
|
Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International
|
3:05 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion :
Creating Brand Trust In The Digital Age
|
Ankit Desai , Marketing Director, Hershey India
Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing, BYJU’S
Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury
Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies
Saloni Shah, General Manager – Media & Digital, L’Oreal India
Session Chair: Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India
|
4: 00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
|
Speaker Session
Data Moves The Needle From Mass Advertising To Mass Personalisation
|
Dippak Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Vserv
Session Chair: Ruhail Amin, Senior Editor, exchange4media Group
|
4:30 p.m. –
5:20 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion:
Winning Brand Trust in an Omni- First World
|
Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital, Tata Starbucks
Mohit Rathi, AVP - Growth and Marketing, Porter
Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Senior Director, Digital Experience Solutions,
Salesforce India
Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited
Vipin Nair, CMO, Malabar Gold & Diamonds
Session Chair: Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel
|
5:20 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.
|
Speaker Session
The ‘Fresh Way’ To Creating An Online Meat & Fish Store
|
Shahnawaz (Shan) Kadavil , Co- founder, Freshtohome.com
|
5:45 p.m.– 6:35 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
Topic: Building salience for EMI service for online purchases
|
Aishvarya Murali, Head of Marketing, ZestMoney
Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Bank
Vivek Kumar Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India
Aravind Tambad, Vice President - Growth & Marketing, Uni cards
Session Chair: Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder, 91mobiles
|
6:35 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|
Keynote Address
Topic : Blue Star: Built On Trust
|
B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star
Session Chair: Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media
|
7:00 p.m. -7:05 p.m.
|
Vote Of Thanks
|
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube