Industry leaders to gather at the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 today

The exchange4media Group is hosting its flagship property, Pitch CMO Summit 2022, a virtual half-day conference, today from 2pm. The Pitch CMO Summit is Powered by Salesforce and Discovery is the Co-gold Partner.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Building Brand Trust: The Ultimate Currency”.

The lineup and agenda of this edition of the Pitch CMO Summit 2022 are power-packed. After the welcome address by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld & exchange4media, the conference will be kickstarted by a keynote address by Deepak Iyer, President - India, Mondelez International. In the last two years, consumer preferences have seen a lot of shifts, making brand trust retention more difficult than ever. However, some legacy brands have managed to do it. Talking along the same lines, Iyer will speak on “The Cadbury Dairy Milk Journey - Building one of India’s Most Trusted Brands”.

Up next will be another special address from a brand that is synonymous with mineral water in India. Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri International will share how Bisleri has managed to stay trustworthy for consumers through its value to consumer proposition and clutter-breaking communication and speak on ‘Strengthening Brand Love’.

The summit will then witness a panel discussion on "Creating Brand Trust In The Digital Age”. The panel will be moderated by Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India and the panellists sharing insights will be

Ankit Desai, Marketing Director, Hershey India

Atit Mehta, Head of Marketing, BYJU’S

Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury

Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies

Saloni Shah, General Manager – Media & Digital, L’Oreal India

Shaun Nanjappa, Head of Advertising Sales, South Asia, Discovery, Inc

In the digital era with so much clutter, it is important to stand out by breaking through the clutter and personalisation helps brands achieve that and more. Joining the summit next will be Dippak Khurana, Co-founder & CEO, Vserv who will speak on how Data Moves The Needle From Mass Advertising To Mass Personalisation.

Moving ahead, another panel will convene at the summit to discuss “Winning Brand Trust In An Omni- First World”. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Vivek Bhargava, Co-founder, ProfitWheel and the panellists sharing insights are:

Deepa Krishnan, Director – Marketing, Category, Loyalty and Digital, Tata Starbucks

Mohit Rathi, AVP - Growth and Marketing, Porter

Sridhar Hariharasubramanian, Senior Director, Digital Experience Solutions, Salesforce India

Somasree Bose Awasthi, CMO, Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Vipin Nair, CMO, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

The virtual stage will then witness a consumer-centric fresh fish and meat e-commerce brand that is reinventing the food supply chain. Shahnawaz (Shan) Kadavil, Co-founder, FreshToHome.com will speak on The ‘Fresh Way’ To Creating An Online Meat & Fish Store.

There will be a third panel sharing insights at the Pitch CMO Summit on the topic “Building Salience For EMI Service For Online Purchases”. The session chair for this panel discussion will be Nitin Mathur, Co-Founder, 91mobiles and the panellists sharing insights are:

Aishvarya Murali, Head of Marketing, ZestMoney

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President, Marketing & Alliances, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Vivek Kumar Sinha, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India

Aravind Tambad, Vice President - Growth & Marketing, Uni cards

The summit will be concluded with a keynote address by B Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star Ltd. In today’s day and age, it is important to study consumer insights and make constant efforts to be a brand that the consumers trust even for an MEP service provider like Blue Star. In his keynote address, he will emphasise on the brand proposition and speak on ‘Blue Star: Built On Trust’.

Please find below the day’s agenda:

