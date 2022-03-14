India’s gaming industry to grow 10X in next 3 yrs: Nitish Mittersain

Mittersain, Founder and Joint Managing Director, Nazara Technologies, delivered the keynote on 'The next level of online gaming in India,' at e4m Game On Summit

At the second edition of exchange4media's Game On Summit, Nitish Mittersain, Founder and Joint Managing Director, Nazara Technologies Ltd., spoke about how the Indian gaming landscape has transformed over the last decade and how it's poised for a robust growth from here on.

Touching upon the theme 'The next level of online gaming in India', Mittersain said that young Indian entrepreneurs were doing commendable work to take the industry to the next level.

“We are hearing about a large amount of capital being invested in the gaming sector. I'm meeting so many young entrepreneurs doing exciting stuff in this sector. It's the decade of gaming in India and we have been waiting for many decades to get to this place,” said Mittersain.

While the last two years have witnessed phenomenal growth in the number of online gamers, the trend is expected to make India an investment hub in the sector.

Mittersain believes that it's going to be an exciting time for the sector with the prevalence of enablers like the availability of quality smartphones and affordable internet. Even the rise in in-app purchases and UPI have given this sector newer opportunities to grow. Marketers are already betting on this sector as it presents the next big opportunity to target potential customers.

“There are a plethora of technologies coming together that are disrupting the gaming space and making it far more integral to our lives as we move forward,” stated Mittersain.

Needless to mention, Mittersain’s Nazara Technologies continues to bet on new growth opportunities in the sector and believes that the golden period of India’s gaming industry is about to unravel.

Mittersain concluded the session with “Gaming in India in the next three to four years is going to be completely different than what it is today. In my estimation, the sector will be 10X of what it is today.”

