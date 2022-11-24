In discussion with Bisleri: Tata Consumer on acquisition reports

Tata Consumer said the company will make an appropriate announcement as and when any such requirement arises

Reacting to media reports that it is in talks to acquire Bisleri for about Rs 7000 crore, Tata Consumer has said that the company is in discussion with the packaged water giant but will make an appropriate announcement as and when any such requirement arises.

In a filing submitted at NSE, Tata Consumer said, “The company evaluates various strategic opportunities for growth and expansion of the business of the company, on an ongoing basis. Pursuant to this, the management of the company remains in discussions with various parties, including Bisleri International Private Limited. The company will make appropriate announcements in compliance with the obligations under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as and when any such requirement arises.”

“At this point in time, there is no further event/information that requires disclosure under the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other prevalent applicable laws,” they added.

