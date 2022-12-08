ICMA 2022: Mindshare bags Agency of the Year honour; Brand of the Year goes to HUL
RJ Shashi of Radio Mirchi adjudged Best Digital Content Creator in the Excellence Awards category
The exchange4media Group on Thursday hosted the Indian Content Marketing Awards (ICMA) 2022 to provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing path-breaking work in the domain.
The two key awards went to Mindshare, which was honoured with the platinum award for ‘Agency of the Year’, and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), which won the ‘Brand of the Year’ title.
A closer look at the metal tally shows Mindshare won 13 gold, Perfetti Van Melle India bagged 4 gold, and Network Company took home 3 gold. SoCheers, Kinnect and Future Generali India Insurance Company walked away with 2 gold metals each for their impactful marketing campaigns. Among the other gold winners were Cleartrip, Sony Pictures Entertainment India, Team Pumpkin, Hansa Cequity, Adfactors PR, Duroflex, Yuvaa, The Man Company, Zero Gravity Communications, Wholsum Foods, Mahindra Rise, Astral Foundation, Moglix, and Pippip Media.
The awards night concluded with the most coveted honours. In the Excellence Awards category, Shashi Yadav (RJ Shashi) of Radio Mirchi was honoured with the ‘Best Digital Content Creator’ award, while the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ award was given to Niharika Tapuriah of Wow Skin Science. Eashani Chandekar of Mindshare was the 1st runner-up under the ‘Young Professional of the Year’ category, while there was a tie for the 2nd runner-up and the title was bagged by two young professionals- Kevin Lee of Yuvaa and Mimiksha Roy of SoCheers.
The other recipients of the Excellence Awards were Pollen (Zoo Media), Supari Studios and Mindshare.
The much-awaited awards night celebrated talent, creative minds and exceptional content that stood out for their beautifully crafted brand stories. A total of 42 gold metals, 51 silver and 36 bronze metals were given away to brands and agencies shining in the content marketing domain.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Marketing 2023: What's hot, what's not
Purpose-driven communication, customer-centric approach, and more use of social commerce are some of the trends that will rule 2023, say experts
By Tanzila Shaikh | Dec 8, 2022 9:09 AM | 9 min read
The marketing world moves at light speed. Brands have to constantly evolve and adapt to keep up with the ever-changing preferences of their customers and are forced to come up with new strategies every year. Adding to the complexities of the sector has been the Covid pandemic that has changed the marketing rulebook completely in the past two years. So, as 2022 comes to an end, we look back at all that made noise in the marketing sphere this year, as well as the trends that will define the coming year.
2022 Wrapped
Year 2022 was the year of normalcy coming back after two years of Covid-induced constraints. Brands which had completely shifted their ad and marketing spends to digital gradually returned to the traditional mediums of reaching people while still making noise on online platforms.
For Shanshank Srivastava, Executive Director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the explosion of digital marketing was one of the biggest trends of the year.
“Our efforts in the digital marketing front were at par. We were earlier using digital marketing for the lower funnel, but now we have started using it for the upper funnel as well. It is working well when it comes to brand awareness and that has encouraged us to invest more in it. It has created a great impact on the conversion rate with respect to the hyper-local programme that we’ve started,” said Srivastava.
He shared that they are majorly depending on first-party data which will help them to personalize their services and this will continue in the coming year as well.
A senior marketer from a prominent edtech platform another important trend in 2022 was data tracking. He shared that analytical tools have helped them greatly to touch their target group in the last year.
Talking about the role played by technology in the year, Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India, shared that 2022 saw AI impacting advertising in a big way. “We saw a number of MarTech & AdTech solutions using AI to help brands connect better with their audiences. We even saw the impact of AI on content, making it simpler for brands to develop and distribute digital video content,” he said.
“Speaking of content, this was another successful trend that took off. We saw a lot of brands shifting to video content and focusing on their video marketing strategies. And finally I feel e-commerce took off. With a lot of brands focusing on building a D2C strategy and also trying to leverage social commerce, this place has started to heat up,” he added.
Marketers further share that celebration of diversity and inclusivity is one of the big things in today’s time. Having a sense of community is what people look out for.
Said Umashan Naidoo, Head of Customer at Beauty At Trent Ltd (fashion brand of Westside), said “In 2022, we launched initiatives such as Nuon X, One size fits all, and Limitless – all of which celebrate women and their curves. We are really proud of building a community through this and we look forward to developing similar campaigns that motivate consumers to be outspoken and feel good about themselves in the future. Westside is not just a space to sell but to engage and build a community.”
The way forward
Talking of 2023, marketing experts say technology will be the clear leader, helping brands to channel creativity to its full potential. Industry watchers also say that in-person experience will be appreciated more in the coming year.
Social commerce
According to Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing at Fastrack, one of the leading trends that will catch up in 2023 is social commerce.
“Through social commerce, it is easier for businesses to enable quick conversions. Technology has made direct marketing and direct selling easier.”
Customer-centric approach
Omni-channel approach is one that has emerged in 2022 and will pick up in 2023, shared Sambit Dash, Partner, RPSG.
“The approach is customer-centric. It makes the brand available wherever the customer shops - online or offline. Whether it is a social media platform, a multi-brand outlet, Amazon or the brand’s own website or even WhatsApp, everything is going to serve as a retail outlet,” said Dash.
“The biggest drivers for ecommerce growth will be Tier 2 and 3 cities. These places are home to aspirational millennials aware of brands, trends and needs, but under-served by physical retail. They will feature prominently on the horizon of online brands.”
He further said, “The third trend, and a potentially impactful differentiator for the brands that can build it up, will be the growth of communities. We are already witnessing how enterprises, D2C startups, influencers and SMEs are building communities based on hobbies, preferences or other sentiments. These communities are thriving with two-way communication between brands and buyers. That’s going to become bigger in 2023.”
“Lastly, brands are already experimenting with ultra-short format videos, and I expect that there will be a much wider use of short 6, 10, and 15-second videos for telling brand story instead of just display an offer. These videos will tease customers and push them into connecting with the brands,” he added.
Increasing tactics to create credibility
On a different note, Ajeeta Bharadwaj, Chief Strategy Officer, Wondrlab, said, “The past few years have seen many categories explode with choices. New brands have launched and quickly scaled up, old brands have launched new lines. Now the battle is for the consumer’s mind, not just his wallet. That’s why I think that 2023 will see a returning focus on brand building.”
“Brand trust will also become an important currency. A lot of new studies are showing the direct role that brand trust plays in positive consumer behaviours ranging from purchase to advocacy to defending the brand. Building brand trust means that the brand’s core purpose and working, needs to be communicated through everything that it says and does. So while brands continue to use different consumer engagement platforms, the focus will no more be on saliency at any cost, it will be on generating brand trust and brand love.”
“The second trend that will gather force in 2023 is that the so-called ‘back-stage of the brand’ will come more and more into the limelight. It won’t be just the product, but the company behind the product, the founders, the product philosophy, the way the employees are treated; all these will influence consumer behaviour. The fact that we are already seeing more and more founders feature in their brand’s communication or come before their consumers in some other capacity is evidence to the fact that personal credibility will rub off on the brand’s credibility.”
At the recently held, e4m-INCA Influencer Marketing Conference, finance influencer Sharan Hegde also spoke about company’s stakeholder’s being the face of the company helping them to create more credibility amongst the consumers.
Leveraging Technology
Vivek Nair, Head - Brand Strategy & Marketing, Log9 Materials, feels voice-driven marketing coupled with data-driven personalization will prove to be a game changer in 2023 and beyond.
“With increased data getting accumulated, personalization will prove to be a make or break factor across various product categories. Thanks to Alexa, Siri and Google, from household widgets to luxury cars, everything awaits your voice command. The second trend is seamless integration between physical and digital touchpoints to continue to evolve in order to ensure the customer stays on from the point of discovery to the point of purchase.”
The third trend, feels Nair, will be further exploration of Metaverse.
“The new-found universe wasn’t just about a glam experience. From product concept testing to larger-than-life experiences, brands will continue to explore the Metaverse in 2023, as it stands at the crossroads of multiple online and offline customer experience touchpoints.”
Purpose-Driven Marketing
Nair also said that purpose driven-marketing is the way forward. He said,
“Purpose will continue to trump everything. With the GenZ proving to be the loudest influencers, brands will continue to look to their north-star and make their reason of existence the fulcrum of every story narrated. The brand purpose will manifest across each touch point encompassing communication, experience and transaction. Climate change will find its due space amidst pitch decks and brand briefs. Though an overused word, sustainability will increasingly prove to be a differentiator between the ‘brand I like’ and ‘brand I will buy from’. From business strategy to the way products are manufactured, consumers today do not just flip the package to look for price but to also see how the product was manufactured and brought to them.”
Meme marketing
Meme marketing has becoming an integral part of brand communication as it relates majorly with the younger generation, and it will only evolve in 2023.
According to Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, “Meme marketing, led by food delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato along with Netflix, creator-led marketing initiatives, causevertising (ie, brands backing an important social cause, such as Dove’s #StopTheBeautyTest, the Cadbury Diwali ad or the recent Bournvita #forcedpacks campaign), testimonial-led performance ads by D2C brands”
She further said that Gen-Z is an extremely smart lot and is very environmentally cautious.
“So brands should be authentic and have the right intent. To win over Gen z customers, companies need to believe in doing good for the earth instead of just chasing profits. Also, don’t be preachy. That never sits well with the under-25 audience.”
Shobha Vasudevan, Head - Enterprise Communications and PR, Dell said, “Devising a strong strategy is the most efficient way to not only communicate the brand’s overall messaging, but also ensure that these messages reach the people in the most interesting, relatable, and easy-to-understand formats. Currently, communication technologies are enabling out-of-the-box ideas for brands to reach their target audiences. Be it AI, VR, or a metaverse event - with audiences responding well to impactful campaigns, technology-driven communication is set to become competitive. For brands who want to see success for their campaigns, leveraging new trends would be critical. While conventional tactics are helping, they do have their limitations in the current age of communications.”
e4m-Content Jam 2022 today: Industry leaders to talk about ‘The Next in Content’
The conference will be followed by Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:38 AM | 3 min read
Digital transformation has emerged as a critical criterion for brands to reach the right consumers at the right moment. To shed light on the latest developments in the world of content marketing, exchange4media is hosting e4m-Content Jam 2022 today, December 8, in Mumbai. The theme of the event is - ‘The Content Economy – Defining ‘The New Creative’. This is the sixth edition of the conference.
Hoopr is the Co-Gold Partner for the event, while Associate Partner is Word.
The conference takes us on the journey of ‘The Next in Content’, with leaders who are paving the future of content through their expertise and collaborations. Industry heads will come together to discuss the crux of Content Marketing and share insights on how digital transformation has propelled the growth of content.
Content Jam is e4m’s conference on content marketing, bringing together brands, content curators, agencies, filmmakers, and influencers to discuss, decode and celebrate great content. These great minds will decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy in a competitive environment.
Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance, will kickstart the event with his keynote address on ‘How the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’. Next is a panel discussion on the topic ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration’. The panellists will be – Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance; Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group; Esha Nagar, Managing Director – Nepa; Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing – Pepperfry, and Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing - Kaya. The session will be chaired by Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare.
The next session will see Zubin Dubash, COO, ShemarooMe and Digital Business, speak on the topic- Why Regional is a Must-Ride Wave for Every Brand?
Another panel discussion will be on ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ and to talk about the same will be Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President-Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication- UltraTech Cement; Gagan Agarwal – Brand Head, Ageas Federal Life Insurance; Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO - Hoopr.ai; Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication - Bharti AXA Life Insurance; Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer- Raymond Consumer Care and Priyanka Salot, Co-Founder, The Sleep Company. The panel will be moderated by Niraj Ruparel, Head-Mobile & Emerging Tech - GroupM India and Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India.
The conference will also have a keynote address by Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- Hershey India, on ‘Celebrating Togetherness with brand Hersheys’.
The last session for the day will be a Quora session on the topic - Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity - with Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing, Quora.
The event will be followed by the Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022. The awards provide recognition to outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the domain. This is the seventh edition of the awards.
Click here to register: https://e4mevents.com/webinar/ContentJam-ICMA/register
‘Linear TV continues to be dominant in the middle & bottom of the pyramid’
Harsh Deep Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum shared key trends about performance marketing on TV at a summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 8, 2022 8:26 AM | 3 min read
Be it advertisers, broadcasters or agency people, they all rely on the four pillars of Consumers, Business, Ecosystem and Shareholders, remarked Harsh Deep Chhabra, Senior Vice President, Mindshare Fulcrum, at the ‘Addressable TV and Beyond’ summit hosted by GroupM's Finecast on Wednesday. He was speaking on ‘Performance Marketing on TV - an FMCG advertiser perspective’.
Chhabra explained that the most important pillar was the consumer. "We need to understand consumer habits as per the medium – demography, geography and the psychographic level. Irrespective of whether we are an advertiser or a media owner, this is what we are eventually chasing."
“We need to make sure that our brands look at the demography or the geography, while considering penetration, mind measures or market share,” he added.
According to Chhabra, the third most important pillar in the entire ecosystem is to get to that consumer from a business standpoint. He went on to say that the industry needs to increase adoption of whatever is available to media owners, whether it's data, content or regular inventory.
Eventually, it is the shareholders that everyone is answerable to, he said. “They care about future proofing deliveries and making sure that we are able to meet up on target. So, these are the four pillars of our business and this is what we should actually care about.”
Chhabra went on to say that consumers have now taken to mediums that are addressable, and that's changed the scenario a lot, as far as other pillars are concerned.
“The most important thing is that they're not going off media, they are actually spending more time on media, it is just a form of consumption, which is changing. So, video inventory is available for an advertiser today to reach out to these audiences.”
There are nearly 80 million cord cutters, Chhabra pointed out. “Cord cutters and shavers now stand at 75% in NCCS A. They are either not consuming linear TV at all, or are light consumers of the medium. But TV is still the most dominant medium.”
In NCCS BC, which is at 82% penetration as far as television is concerned, the next medium is at 47% and that is where linear TV continues to be important. “It's not that the whole world is shifting to connected TV. Linear TV still continues to be dominant in the middle and bottom of the pyramid. It's the top of the pyramid that is adopting connected TV and other forms of internet.”
He also shared that consumers of linear TV largely belong to the older age group. “Audiences are moving away from TV. It is a combination of impressions and time spent.”
Further talking about the business, Chhabra mentioned that advertisers are not interested in purchasing TV GRPs. They are rather interested in selling soaps and shampoos and are concerned with business growth from market to market, he noted.
RFPIO appoints Michael Londgren as CMO
Prior to this he was associated with Seismic and Google
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 12:56 PM | 2 min read
RFPIO, the response management platform, has appointed Michael Londgren as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Londgren is a technology marketing leader with deep executive experience scaling hypergrowth businesses including DocuSign, Google G Suite (now Workspace), and Seismic.
As CMO, he will help shape the company’s overall growth strategy, foster deep company cross-functional and customer-centric alignment, and guide RFPIO’s marketing functions.
Londgren’s vision is to extend the company’s category leadership by focusing deeply on customer needs and journeys, fully articulating RFPIO’s value proposition, and leaning into key growth opportunities in select segments, industries, and geographies.
Most recently, he served as CMO at Seismic where he spearheaded its category leadership in sales enablement while partnering with the sales and product teams to drive increased revenue and bring innovation to the forefront.
Previously, he worked at Google Cloud where he led marketing for G Suite and helped accelerate G Suite’s growth into enterprises.
Prior to Google, Londgren served as a VP of product marketing and then customer enablement at DocuSign where he helped the company grow from 180 to 2,500 employees and emerge as the eSignature category leader.
“Michael is a strong addition to the RFPIO team,” said Ganesh Shankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience driving core growth strategies from his previous companies, and we’re already enjoying working with him as we gear up for our next phase of growth.”
“I’m thrilled to join RFPIO at this stage,” said Londgren. “In early discussions with the company, I realized RFPIO’s value proposition extends far beyond just RFPs. RFPIO delivers an industry-leading platform enabling a broad set of mission-critical response use cases in a highly efficient manner. I’m incredibly excited to build upon the company’s value proposition, marquee customer base, and strong positive momentum to extend the company’s overall category leadership.”
e4m Content Jam 2022: Decoding opportunities & challenges of the content economy
The conference on Dec 8 will be followed by Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022 that acknowledge the magnificent work in the content marketing domain
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 7, 2022 8:39 AM | 3 min read
Creating unique, engaging content is the key to brand building. Content marketing helps brands catch the eye of the consumer. Today, the growth of content is propelled greatly by the digital transformation. To shed light on the newer developments that await the world of content marketing, and the challenges & opportunities that lie ahead, exchange4media is set to host the e4m Content Jam 2022 on December 8 in Mumbai. The theme of the event is ‘The Content Economy – Defining ‘The New Creative’. Hoopr is the Co-Gold Partner for the event while Associate Partner is Word.
Content Jam is e4m’s conference on content marketing which brings together brands, content curators, agencies, filmmakers, and influencers on one platform to discuss, decode and celebrate great content. This is the sixth edition of the conference. A stellar lineup of industry experts will come together to decipher what makes a great content marketing strategy in a competitive environment. The conference takes us on the journey of The Next in content, with people who are paving the future of content through their expertise and collaborations.
The event will kickstart with a keynote session on the topic ‘How the BFSI sector is using marketing effectively to get millions of people to insure their lives’ by Mayank Bathwal, CEO- Aditya Birla Health Insurance. It will be followed by a panel discussion on the topic ‘The roadmap to create value for brands: The power of creation, co-creation & collaboration’. The panellists will be: Abhishek Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer- Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Amit Sethiya, Head of Marketing- SYSKA Group, Esha Nagar, Managing Director- Nepa, Naveen Murali, VP - Head of Marketing- Pepperfry, Samyukta Ganesh Iyer, Vice President and Head of Marketing- Kaya, Sapna Desai, Chief Marketing Officer- ManipalCigna Health Insurance. The session chair for the event is Makarand N, Vice President: Content+, Mindshare.
Following the panel discussion, Zubin Dubash, COO- ShemarooMe and Digital Business, will throw some light on the topic- Why Regional Is A Must-Ride Wave for Every Brand? Another panel discussion on the ‘The Future of Content: Emerging Technologies’ will be attended by industry leaders including Chandan Kumar, Senior Vice President Marketing - Brand Design, Strategy & Communication- UltraTech Cement, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder and CEO - Hoopr.ai, Geetanjali Kothari, Head - Marketing and Corporate Communication- Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Pooja Sahgal, Chief Marketing Officer- Raymond Consumer Care, Priyanka Salot, Co- Founder- The Sleep Company. The panel discussion will be moderated by Niraj Ruparel, Head Of Mobile & Emerging Tech - Groupm India I Emerging Tech Lead - WPP India.
Geetika Mehta, Managing Director- Hershey India, will deliver a keynote session at the event and talk on ‘Celebrating Togetherness with brand Hersheys’. The last session would be the Quora Session on the topic- Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity’ with Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing- Quora.
The Content Jam sessions will be followed by the Indian Content Marketing Awards 2022. ICMA (Indian Content Marketing Awards) thrives to provide recognition to content marketing campaigns and content makers. This is its seventh edition of the awards. The awards provide recognition to the outstanding content marketing campaigns and content makers who are doing magnificent work in the content marketing domain.
Click on the link below to register for the event.
https://e4mevents.com/webinar/ContentJam-ICMA/register
Kartik Aaryan fumes after being denied Doritos in new commercial
The actor expressed his displeasure in an Instagram video, which has gone viral with over a million likes
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 6, 2022 3:28 PM | 2 min read
Kartik Aaryan's latest commercial for Doritos shows the actor confused and taken aback at being denied his favourite nacho chips during the shoot of the upcoming Doritos campaign. He expresses his distress in the video, which has gone viral with 1.1+ million views and 116K likes, that the leading actor shared a few days back on Instagram. The actor questions the brand for this unfair gesture and wrote, “Not For Kartik Aaryan? Chakhne bhi nahi diya @doritosindia”.
View this post on Instagram
His unhappiness was further evident when he put up a poll asking his fans whether the brand should’ve let him eat the chips or not. The fans were clearly on Kartik’s side with 87% of people answering a ‘yes’ to the question. What followed next was Kartik’s clear-cut refusal to come to the TVC shoot because of the betrayal he felt during the teaser shoot. His said, “I am getting a lot of calls on this Doritos teaser that has gone viral. Everybody is saying ki bilkul achha nahi hua mere saath, Doritos kyo nahi khaane diya...And I agree!! Ye bilkul theek nahi hua! Shoot par bulaya and doritos bhi nahi khaane diya!! I mean not even 1 chip?? Ab teaser to shoot ho gaya, but maine bhi decide kar liya hai...Main final ad shoot hi nahi karunga! Set par hi nahi aaunga! Jab tak mujhe promise nahi kiya jaata ki mujhe Doritos khaane denge! Sunn rahe ho Doritos waalo???”
Soon, Rohit Shetty, who likely seems to be the director of the brand shoot, jumped in to make peace between the brand and Kartik. He tried to calm down the actor by commenting, “Tere bhale ke liye bol rahe the Kartik, Aaja shoot par...dekh lenge....”. Fans even requested the brand to cajole Kartik and share Doritos with him, with comments such as, “Dilse Sorry boldo Doritos”, “Doritos walo de do bhai inhe Doritos”, and more.
3 ways marketers win with a connected creative-to-media supply chain
Dipali Mahesh, Managing Director, Extreme Reach India, writes on the modern approach to marrying all the brand creative with all the media placements in one platform
By Dipali Mahesh | Dec 6, 2022 10:29 AM | 4 min read
If the global advertising industry was born today, there is no question that it would be designed with a centralized activation platform at its core where all teams in-house and external come together to execute intricate plans. Imagine a single, end-to-end creative-to-media supply chain with all paths in for assets and every path out to any media type, in any market. Alas, because this industry has evolved over many decades, we find ourselves in a current reality badly in need of transformation to meet the challenges of today’s marketing landscape. The typical marketing campaign process is a dizzying array of multiple moving parts and cobbled-together point solutions. This disconnected operational workflow creates an environment where the likelihood of slowdowns, problems and delays is nearly inevitable.
Turning a blind eye to the less-than-ideal marketing operations has hardly been intentional but it will bring down a brilliant creative and well-architected media strategy. Change is hard, especially with the near-constant pressure marketing teams face to accomplish more and move more rapidly. The good news is that, like tackling a hard puzzle, this last piece is the easiest and it returns powerful benefits.
At the intersection of creative production and marketing operations is Creative Logistics — the modern approach to marrying all the brand creative with all the media placements in one platform with unparalleled control, visibility and insight. By simplifying massive complexity, teams work seamlessly together in cloud technology to move creatively and flawlessly at the speed of media and in compliance with usage rights. Not only does this meet the intense challenges of today’s marketing landscape, but it also prepares the global advertising industry for a flourishing future.
Creative Logistics restores control for the marketing ecosystem, illuminates the end-to-end activation activity and returns insights that drive business for competitive advantage.
Control in the Face of Fragmentation
The forces of fragmentation are very real — from media consumption to marketing tech stacks to exploding demands on content creation. Spreadsheets, file folders and the human brain can no longer handle the enormous task of creative asset management and marrying all the stories with all the media placements. Creative Logistics is the antidote to fragmentation, aggregating all the teams across markets in a flawless relay race to launch, monitor and optimize campaigns.
Complete Visibility Enables Agility
Brands today need more content than ever before, but with the current state of tech stacks, dispersed teams and the wide variety of channels available, that content is often decentralized. And this disconnection puts marketers at the mercy of what they don’t know. With no holistic view of all their creative assets, and who is adapting what for which markets, marketers can’t truly see what’s working and what’s not. They lack a singular source of truth that reveals whether they’ve created too much content, or too little. A decentralized asset management and deployment construct means that vital insight is lost in the shadows of gap-filled workflows.
Optimization and agility require all the information necessary to make the best decisions quickly. A single end-to-end logistics solution for brand creative provides complete visibility of all team activity and creative asset usage throughout the entire process from production to deployment across all media types in every market.
Insight Reveals Itself
With control restored and visibility firmly in place, the Creative Logistics approach then makes it possible for marketing, agency and production teams to access more data and insights than ever before. The truth reveals itself as a powerful byproduct of the workflow when all the creative is married with the media plan in one activation platform. Creative Logistics illuminates everything brands need to know about creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
Win with Creative Logistics
Creative Logistics consolidates all aspects of omnichannel campaign activation into one, fully integrated global solution. It is the holistic approach that brings the infrastructure of the industry up-to-speed with the landscape and future-proof operations. Marketers want their creative partners to be focused on the consumer, the brand and great creativity. They want their media agencies focused on the crazy quilt of channels that will deliver brand stories to the best prospects at scale. Nobody wants complexity.
At Extreme Reach, our global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. We’re proud and excited to change the marketing world for the better with the first and only Creative Logistics platform for all.
Did you know that Adstream was acquired by Extreme Reach? Together we solve some of the biggest challenges facing marketers, their agencies and production partners around the world. Find out more here.
