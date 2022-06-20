Hyundai partners with Instagram to showcase new campaign for Gen MZ

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has launched branded content campaign to illustrate the new Venue’s bold and premium appeal and bespoke design language. As a part of the campaign, Hyundai has collaborated with Instagram’s ‘Born on Instagram’ programme to connect with Gen Z and Millennials, under its flagship theme ‘Live the Lit life’.

Under this collaboration, 25 ‘Born on Instagram’-certified creators with followership ranging from 30-300k will create unique and interesting content around the new VENUE to strike a chord with Gen MZ. Additionally, Hyundai will utilise 10 established creators with followership up to 4.5 million and a good connect with the youthful populace, for snackable digital content on the go-to platform of Gen MZ, Instagram. Hyundai plans to leverage this association with ‘Born on Instagram’ to garner engagement through bite-sized content, that includes reels, stories, static posts and videos that will be posted by these 35 influencers in 4 days starting from 16th June 2022.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As a progressive brand, we are excited to collaborate with Meta and showcase our commitment to young India. Conceptualized with an overarching theme of ‘Live the Lit life’, the campaign showcases how well the new VENUE embodies the lifestyle, interests and passion of Gen MZ by engaging top creators. ‘Live the Lit life’ epitomizes the new Hyundai VENUE as the trendiest, upbeat and the most comfortable SUV that complements the dynamic aspirations of Gen MZ. This activation will personify unique and exhilarating experiences through highly engaging digital, creator influencer-driven content.”

Saugato Bhowmik, Director, CPG, D2C, Automotive, Facebook India (Meta), said, “We’re deeply committed to supporting the creator economy, and to facilitate branded content partnerships that have meaningful business impact. With this campaign, we are providing the ‘Born on Instagram’ creators an opportunity to bring their community closer to the brands they already love and to monetize through branded content partnerships. For Hyundai, we’re facilitating an engagement with a thriving group of creators whose content, creativity and engagement, drive their community to take actions.”

