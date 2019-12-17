HT Brand Studio launches #HTFridayFinance to help millennials understand personal finance

HT Brand Studio—the brand marketing wing of Hindustan Times Digital Streams—has launched a fictional web series that helps demystify personal finance for millennials.

Titled ‘Friday Finance’, this series revolves around four 30-something friends—Naina, Jatin, Shayan and Sanchit—who get together every Friday. Their conversations centre around their jobs, relationships, future plans, and, most importantly, finances. The latter might be an unlikely subject to crop up during conversations with friends but nevertheless manages to catch everybody’s attention.

Conversations about money also reinforce how life goals are tied to sound financial planning.

The series has been planned in association with Aviva Life Insurance and Aditya Birla Capital. You can watch it on the Hindustan Times Facebook page/YouTube channel. Alternatively, you can catch it on htfridayfinance.com.

Millennials or Gen Y have multiple aspirations, be it taking a vacation, adopting a parallel career, or planning an early retirement. However, they are often at a loss when it comes to achieving the same, at least monetarily. That is because less than 25 per cent of millennials have had any financial education and only 7 per cent show a high level of financial literacy, according to a study conducted by George Washington University.

The series, however, simplifies investments and speaks to millennials about personal finance in a language that they understand. The story is such that every millennial will find it engaging, informative, as well as entertaining.

“Millenials are the emerging insurance consumers of the future and rely heavily on peer advice while making key decisions. HT Friday Finance is a unique concept to help de-mystify and de-jargonise the otherwise complex world of Insurance terminologies, for a complete novice. Moreover, increasing Financial Literacy is one of our core objectives at Aviva India; hence this initiative ties up beautifully with our core philosophy,” said Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer, Marketing, IT & Digital Officer, Aviva India.

A Bala Subramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC Ltd, believes that an initiative like Friday Finance can help make personal finance a part of day-to-day conversations.

“Personal finance should not remain personal if we want to achieve full financial literacy in India. Through Friday Finance, we are intended to make financial matters a part of day-to-day conversations, especially for young investors. It is imperative that they have the right information for making the right investment decisions. I am confident that through this series, we will be able to sneak in personal finance matters into common people’s lives,” said Subramanian.

The series has made waves on social media, with close to 3 million views on Facebook and YouTube already.

Talking about the same, Abhesh Verma, CEO, HT Digital Streams, said, “Friday Finance is a first-of-a-kind initiative by HT Digital Streams. And, I feel extremely happy and proud to see that it has performed so well. Going forward, we would like to plan many more such series that are not only educational but also spark conversations among people.”

Added Prasad Sanyal, Chief Content Officer, HT Digital Streams, “Friday Finance is an example of content at its finest form. The storyline is compelling, and easily drives home the point of how financial planning is not rocket science. I am assured that this web series will strike a chord with most millennials, who have such defined life goals."