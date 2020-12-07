Hrithik Roshan stars in Flamingo's new campaign

Ascent Meditech Ltd. continues its association with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan for its flagship brand Flamingo – An Aid for a New Life. Roshan features in an international campaign communicating the ideology ‘what you do, ultimately matters’ so very apt in the New Normal. The story in the campaign revolves around the central offering of pain management solutions to various lifestyle problems through four (4) top of the line products viz. Heat Belt, Knee Cap, Lumbar Sacro Belt and Anklet. Flamingo’s 60-sec Hrithik Roshan video is now available over FB for sharing.

Rajiv Mistry, Founder and Managing Director, Ascent Meditech Ltd., says, “when the going gets tough, the tough gets going – this saying holds true for Indians as well as for Ascent. While Indians have put up a brave face against all odds and have adapted to the New Normal, we, at Ascent, have supported Indians with the introduction of products, which are of absolute necessity, today. In line with the sudden change in consumer behavior and mindset, brand Flamingo has crafted its new campaign under the umbrella thought of ‘what you do, ultimately matters’. The communication in the new campaign is purposeful and leaves the consumer with a decision to make amongst an existing practice versus a sustainable solution, when encountered with pain.”

As a consumer healthcare organization, Ascent Meditech Ltd. has always been early in reading the mind of consumers. The start of pandemic unearthed the need of security and protection among Indians. Flamingo, being a trusted brand among consumers was quick to reciprocate this need and introduced FlamiMask, FlamiMask Plus and Flamitizer at value for money prices, thus entering the Personal Protection space. With this recent category extension, Ascent Meditech Ltd., is now present across five (5) categories, earlier four (4) being Orthopaedic Soft Goods, Healthcare, Mobility and Wound-care.

Flamingo’s Lifestyle range boasts of top of the line products under Heat Therapy, Cold Therapy. Heat Belt, the flagship product of the brand offers ultimate pain relief during joint pains while Cold Therapy product viz. Cool Pack offers relief post injury and reduces swelling. Flamingo’s range of lifestyle products can be used by people across all age-groups for regular day-to-day activities; be at home or at work. Included in the category of preventive care yet lifestyle is our Regular & Premium Knee Cap, Regular & Premium Anklet. Knee Cap provides support to the knee and offers mild compression. It is recommended in sports injury, old age etc. Anklet is recommended in edema, sports injury, mild to moderate sprains & strains and old age. Flamingo’s offering towards back pain, Lumbar Sacro Belt offers uniform compression and provides support to the lower back thereby offering relief from pain and improving posture respectively.

Ascent Meditech Ltd. earlier unveiled its new customer-centric single and two-coloured variants for Flamingo’s range of pain management products across categories – Black, Beige and a combination of Black & Orange for the Regular range; and Turquoise Blue for the Premium range of products giving it a trendier, sporty and contemporary look, appealing to the younger and millennial customers.

The Company launched its e-commerce platform www.flamingohealth.com making its flagship brand Flamingo products available anytime, anywhere across the country. The Company's e-commerce platform flamingohealth.com has most of its products (available in multiple SKUs) out of the total portfolio of over 350+ products. The product mix maintained for the e-commerce platform comprises of OTC as well as RX products, with majority being OTC products. Products across the categories are available at a discount of 10% to the MRP. There is a flat 10% discount for all purchases made on www.flamingohealth.com. On purchase of Rs. 350 and above, consumers need not pay any Delivery Charges.