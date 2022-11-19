Hrithik Roshan spills winning secrets in new RummyCircle ads

RummyCircle has launched two new ad films under the brand’s ‘Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ campaign. In its third edition, the popular campaign is based on the idea of ‘Chaar Kadam Aage Socho Aur Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ and emphasizes foresight, skill and intelligence to stay ahead in life as well as in the game of Rummy. The campaign features Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was roped in as the brand ambassador for RummyCircle at the beginning of the year.

Commenting on the campaign, Avik Das Kanungo, Associate Vice President- Brand and Marketing Strategy, Games24x7 said, “We are thrilled to launch the third edition of our popular campaign ‘Raho Ek Kadam Aage’. This time, we are taking the campaign thought and core messaging one step ahead by saying ‘Chaar Kadam Aage Socho Aur Raho Ek Kadam Aage’ with the narrative of the films highlighting the philosophy of foresight, quick thinking and accurately gauging the moves of your opponent. We are confident that the campaign shall touch a chord with our audience and strengthen their engagement with the platform”

Speaking about his association with RummyCircle, Hrithik Roshan said, “A game like rummy is great cause along with being entertained, it also helps sharpen acumen, enhance quick-thinking because it requires the ability to plan ahead to give your best performance. These are great life skills that can be cultivated even while having fun. RummyCircle brilliantly weaves an experience for Indian gamers that can hone problem solving and provide mental agility. Onto the third campaign with them together and it has been a fantastic association so far."

The ad films shot under the third edition of the #RahoEkKadamAage campaign shows Hrithik planning several steps ahead and strategically chalking out his moves in order to successfully tackle obstacles in his way. The third leg of the campaign has been designed by DDB Mudra. The multimedia campaigns by RummyCircle shall span across several platforms including TV, digital, OOH and social media platforms.

RummyCircle has partnered with several renowned figures since its launch in 2009 to boost its engagement with millions of gaming enthusiasts in India. It provides players the opportunity to test their abilities and skill through free-to-enter tournaments and exciting cash prizes. Owing to its excellent UI/UX, personalized player journeys, and cutting-edge technology, RummyCircle is the most preferred platform for players looking for excitement and fun.

