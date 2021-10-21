How to leverage real-time market trends to drive 2X CTR for crypto brands

Even with cryptocurrency still seeing limitations across marketing channels in India, the industry saw a 612% rise in the number of users in the country, in the last year alone

Driving performance through programmatic has become a key marketing strategy for Indian brands in recent times. MiQ, a leading marketing programmatic partner, looks at how we can leverage real-time, in-market-signals, to boost programmatic performance.

Our data partnerships across online and offline data providers helped us build a robust and connected data lake of around 700m devices in India, tapping into more than 500+ connected attributes. And our award-winning solutions can help the campaigns deliver powerful results for our clients.

Hence, understanding the in-market audience’s demand patterns and preferences can boost the visibility of the brand in the market.

Our specialist teams build precise methods to drive awareness and build momentum across key target areas by leveraging signals from our GDPR compliant consumer Data Lake, allowing us to target the Right Audience at the Right Time and Place with the Right Content.

This enables us to engage the user with a customised message based on his stage in the purchase journey.

Using these strategies, we not only boosted metrics like click-through and cost-per-click but were also able to boost brand consideration way past just upper and mid funnel. In fact, the CTR increased by 2x, leading to a higher number of installs and registration.

Our custom martech components included :

Bringing together data signals across Demand, Twitter, Geo and Temporal, which enabled us to tweak bids and spends at real-time to deliver where it mattered the most. Creating a Demand Score that varied across Date & Hour at real-time based on search and browsing volume trends Using Twitter volumes across handles and hashtags, to deliver ads when there was an interest in the market Enabling Postcode level optimization, allowing us to increase spends across high intent regions Our campaign delivery was enabled with bid modification which allowed us to bid higher during favourable data signals across Audience, Geographic, browsing Content and Time Leveraging advance analytics and machine learning, we were able to create look-alike audiences which allowed to target beyond just prospecting

Korra, our agency partner and CoinSwitch helped refine the details of twitter and search trends to help us do more precise tracking and bidding, providing a level of transparency to clients to test and experiment through us.

This is a partner content article in association with exchange4media

