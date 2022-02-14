How Mondelez India made Valentine’s Day a celebration for everyone

The OOH campaigns, created by Ogilvy & Wavemaker, gave a reason to smile to both love-smitten couples and heartbroken singles

This Valentine’s Day, Mondelez India took its marketing creativity to another level with quirky OOH ambush marketing featuring two of its popular chocolate brands – Dairy Milk Silk and 5 Star. The campaigns highlighted two opposite ends of the spectrum – the deep-in-love couples and heartbroken singles. The brands gave everyone a reason to celebrate the festival of love, leaving netizens impressed.

While Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk’s ‘How far will you go to make them Blush’ campaign set the hearts fluttering, Cadbury 5Star with its limited-edition Valentines’ Day Packaging gave the consumers an opportunity to scan the QR code and win exciting prizes through the 5Star Nothing Coin website.

Conceptualized and run by Ogilvy India with Wavemaker India, the OOH campaign came from two very creative video campaigns.

The interesting battle between the brands left the netizens impressed.

Cadbury's seems to have covered the whole spectrum - 'How far will you go for love?' with Cadbury#39;s Dairy Milk, and... 5 Star 'Valentine’s Day Alibi' for singles :) Corny idea (agency: Ogilvy and Wavemaker) but goes well with the 'Do nothing' positioning, like 1/2 pic.twitter.com/mlkq9FJ2Ni — Karthik ?? (@beastoftraal) January 29, 2022

Did Mondelez India really do this?



Next level marketing by Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk and 5 Star ? pic.twitter.com/rndEm4Q1YZ — Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) February 15, 2021

Love how Cadbury is marketing dairy milk for comitted people and 5 star for singles during valentine's month ?? — mimi ? (@seongiesbeloved) February 2, 2022

Dairy milk : treat your loved ones this valentine's

5 star : got sick of valentine's, eat a 5 star do nothing



Cadbury: pic.twitter.com/LkidpbDVcs — Dushyanth lol (@nobordy42069) February 12, 2022

*Coincidence or a marketing stunt? Either ways well played Cadbury* pic.twitter.com/dsyVFML1cw — SwatKat? (@swatic12) February 5, 2022

