How Mondelez India made Valentine’s Day a celebration for everyone

The OOH campaigns, created by Ogilvy & Wavemaker, gave a reason to smile to both love-smitten couples and heartbroken singles

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 14, 2022 9:56 AM
Mondelez India

This Valentine’s Day, Mondelez India took its marketing creativity to another level with quirky OOH ambush marketing featuring two of its popular chocolate brands – Dairy Milk Silk and 5 Star. The campaigns highlighted two opposite ends of the spectrum – the deep-in-love couples and heartbroken singles. The brands gave everyone a reason to celebrate the festival of love, leaving netizens impressed.

While Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk’s ‘How far will you go to make them Blush’ campaign set the hearts fluttering, Cadbury 5Star with its limited-edition Valentines’ Day Packaging gave the consumers an opportunity to scan the QR code and win exciting prizes through the 5Star Nothing Coin website.

Conceptualized and run by Ogilvy India with Wavemaker India, the OOH campaign came from two very creative video campaigns.

The interesting battle between the brands left the netizens impressed.

