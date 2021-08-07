Honda teases new campaign for Amaze

The full-fledged campaign by Taproot Dentsu will go live with the launch of the car on August 18, 2021

Honda Cars India has rolled out a fresh teaser - announcing the commencement of the bookings of the New Amaze, on its social media handles. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, the full-fledged campaign will go live with the launch of the car on August 18, 2021.

Honda Amaze has always been a symbol of status for the upwardly moving aspirational Indian consumers. The car signifies the big move that the consumer makes as s/he moves up in life. And with the New Honda Amaze becoming even more premium, stylish and sophisticated, the brand decided to celebrate it with a whole new attitude.

The teaser video opens with a smashing track that shows a little girl curiously watching something. A glimpse of the new car travelling on a bridge across scenic vistas is shown. Further, a preview of a young woman twirling her hair with a big diamond ring on her finger is showcased. Following this, we see delicious shots of the 'Shaandaar' New Amaze. The visuals are complemented by a track with a heady concoction of melody and lyrics that shout out the announcement of a big arrival. The song ‘Chaa gaya, dekho chaa gaya’ is followed by a voice-over that says, ‘Waqt Aagaya hai Shaan se Chalne ka’. The Teaser ends with the message: ‘New Honda Amaze, Bookings Open’.

