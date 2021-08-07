Honda teases new campaign for Amaze
The full-fledged campaign by Taproot Dentsu will go live with the launch of the car on August 18, 2021
Honda Cars India has rolled out a fresh teaser - announcing the commencement of the bookings of the New Amaze, on its social media handles. Conceptualised by Taproot Dentsu, the creative agency from the house of dentsu India, the full-fledged campaign will go live with the launch of the car on August 18, 2021.
Honda Amaze has always been a symbol of status for the upwardly moving aspirational Indian consumers. The car signifies the big move that the consumer makes as s/he moves up in life. And with the New Honda Amaze becoming even more premium, stylish and sophisticated, the brand decided to celebrate it with a whole new attitude.
The teaser video opens with a smashing track that shows a little girl curiously watching something. A glimpse of the new car travelling on a bridge across scenic vistas is shown. Further, a preview of a young woman twirling her hair with a big diamond ring on her finger is showcased. Following this, we see delicious shots of the 'Shaandaar' New Amaze. The visuals are complemented by a track with a heady concoction of melody and lyrics that shout out the announcement of a big arrival. The song ‘Chaa gaya, dekho chaa gaya’ is followed by a voice-over that says, ‘Waqt Aagaya hai Shaan se Chalne ka’. The Teaser ends with the message: ‘New Honda Amaze, Bookings Open’.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube