Anand Murty joins DDB Mudra as Strategy Head

He joins from Taproot Dentsu

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 1:59 PM
anand murty

DDB Mudra has appointed Anand Murty to steer the strategy function for its offices across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Gurugram. Anand will report into Amit Kekre, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group. 

In a career spanning over 18 years, Anand has worked as a marketer with consumer goods giant Reckitt Benckiser before moving to advertising and leading the strategy product for Ogilvy & Taproot Dentsu. He has led brands such as Sprite, Smartwater, Voltas, Honda, Pernod Ricard, GSK and Set Wet among others. His last stint was at Taproot Dentsu, where he led the strategy for the agency’s Gurugram division.

Speaking about his appointment, Amit Kekre said, “I am very excited to have Anand on board. With him on the team, a revamped strategy structure to suit the agency of the future, I am confident that we are in an even stronger position to fuel the Group’s ambitions and growth.”

Talking further on his new role, Anand Murty said, “I’m stoked to be a part of the DDB Mudra team. It is an absolute privilege to work with the incredible set of planners that DDB has nurtured over the years. I look forward to building and keeping up the momentum – and loving every moment of it.”

