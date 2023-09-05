Himalaya Wellness Company challenges beauty stereotypes in new campaign
The video showcases a dynamic installation set up within a bustling mall, immediately grabbing the attention of passersby and involving them in a thought-provoking experience
Himalaya Wellness Company has introduced its latest campaign about challenging conventional beauty standards and encouraging self-expression. The brand has launched a captivating video campaign to break free from restrictive beauty norms and promote equality.
The campaign's video captures the essence of stepping beyond the confines of societal beauty ideals. The video showcases a dynamic installation set up within a bustling mall, immediately grabbing the attention of passersby and involving them in a thought-provoking experience.
Commencing with a captivating time-lapse of the carefully arranged installation in the mall, the video portrays a creative whiteboard installed on the premises that has beauty stereotypes like “Only fair is beautiful,” “Tea makes your complexion black,” and “Girls look better when fair” written on it. These stereotypes that are prevalent in society are to be erased with the help of a duster – reminiscent of Himalaya's Rose Face Wash – symbolizing liberation from these constraints. The video captures the diverse reactions of mall visitors – curiosity, agreement, and a yearning for change, along with their unique experiences that they were kind enough to share.
The core theme of the campaign comes to the forefront as various individuals step up to challenge biases that clash with their beliefs, each making a sweeping gesture against stifling conventions. The event's host actively participates, interacting with the volunteers and acknowledging their contributions. As a token of appreciation, Himalaya Wellness Company distributed the face wash to encourage consumers to move towards a stereotype-free society. The subsequent compelling montage showcases participants proudly displaying the products or striking poses. The model's once-concealed face emerges confidently, mirroring the potential societal transformation achievable through the defiance of stereotypes.
The video concludes with a poignant message emphasizing the concept of embracing authenticity: "Celebrate the Power of Being Yourself with Himalaya Natural Glow Rose Face Wash." This impactful tagline serves as an encouraging call to action, inspiring individuals to cast aside established norms and wholeheartedly embrace their true selves.
Ms. Gayatri Kabilan, Category Manager – Face Wash, expresses her thoughts on the video, sharing, "At Himalaya, we firmly believe that genuine beauty radiates when we liberate ourselves from the constraints of stereotypes. We are of the view that everyone possesses unique and innate beauty, irrespective of age, gender, or skin tone. Through this initiative, Himalaya Wellness Company seeks to empower everyone to challenge beauty stereotypes and embrace their authentic selves."
The campaign reaches its zenith with the appearance of the Himalaya Wellness Company logo and the showcased product, Rose Face Wash, accompanied by the resounding message, “Every face glows.” This serves as a reminder that genuine radiance emanates from embracing one's distinct identity.
Disney Star bags Rs 150-cr sponsorship from Mahindra Auto for Asia Cup & ICC World Cup
As per sources, it is perhaps the first time that the auto major has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Sep 5, 2023 8:36 AM | 2 min read
Disney Star, the official broadcaster of Asia Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, both on TV and digital platforms, has bagged sponsorship from auto giant Mahindra Auto worth nearly Rs 150 crore, highly placed industry sources have told e4m.
This is one of the first auto brands to join as the main sponsor for the ongoing and upcoming cricketing events. As per reports, Coke, Mastercard and Hindustan Unilever are the other three big brands that have come on board as sponsors for the events.
exchange4media reached out to Disney Star for their comments but did not receive any till the filing of this story.
Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, "We are excited to be a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 on Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar. This sponsorship is a key milestone in our mission to connect deeply with the passion of millions of Indians. We see a strong synergistic resonance between our SUVs and Tractor brands and the vibrant spirit of Indian cricket. Through this sponsorship and our upcoming engagement activities, we aim to create cherished memories and strong bonds with our customers."
Sources claim it is perhaps the first time that the auto major, one of India's largest passenger and commercial vehicle manufacturers, has associated itself at this scale with a cricketing event.
As per industry sources, both big and small brands are keen on spending on the upcoming World Cup for the value it brings along. “Cricket is a religion in India and therefore it’s a perfect opportunity for the brands to increase brand awareness, build engagement with customers, create an emotional connection with fans, and boost sales,” said a senior industry source.
However, the response towards Asia Cup has been mixed as brands seek to find more value in the Cricket World Cup. “Most brands, for their sentimental and brand value, want to be associated with the World Cup. However, Asia Cup will give them more visibility,” explained a media planner.
Bata India’s Anand Narang joins Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 10:01 PM | 1 min read
Anand Narang, VP Marketing & Customer Experience, Bata India has joined Vedant Fashions as Chief Marketing & Digital Officer . It must be mentioned that Vedant Fashions is the parent company of popular clothing brand Manyavar.
Narang was associated with Bata India for over seven years and was responsible for driving the digital and e-commerce growth, creating omnichannel experiences.
Narang has over two decades of experience spanning fashion, telecom, enterprise, luxury and premium brands. Prior to joining Bata India, he worked with Reliance Jio Infocomm. He has also served stints at Huawei, Nokia, Comverse, and Airtel in the past.
Saatvik Solar ropes in Ravindra Jadeja as national brand ambassador
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian regions
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 4:36 PM | 2 min read
Saatvik Solar, a renewable energy company, has announced the onboarding of Ravindra Jadeja as the company’s brand ambassador. This partnership aims to increase brand awareness among a diverse target audience while powering the country’s transformative green economy.
The endorsement partnership resonates with Jadeja’s significant relevance and affinity towards sustainable energy which makes this a perfectly suited complement to Saatvik Solar’s marketing efforts, the company said.
As part of this strategic announcement, Saatvik intends to leverage Jadeja’s wide spread appeal to evoke audience interest in Saatvik’s sustainability initiatives through communication on his social media platforms where he will be discussing the benefits of renewable energy adoption and the positive impact of sustainable living on the environment.
Delighted with the announcement, Prashant Mathur – CEO of Saatvik Solar said, "We take immense pride in associating with a national icon – Mr. Ravindra Jadeja. Both Saatvik Solar and Jadeja are homegrown brands with strong values and cultural roots. We strongly feel that Ravindra Jadeja and Saatvik are natural partners as both all-rounders are known for their resilience, quality & performance on the field. With this landmark partnership, we are in prime position to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy & sustainable products across the globe.”
Talking about the endorsement partnership, Ravindra Jadeja said, “Partnering with Saatvik makes me very happy as it remains important for us Indians to inform the public about adopting renewable energy sources to protect the climate. I take immense pride in contributing to the transformation where Saatvik is at the front of driving positive change through its unique ways in the division of renewable energy. This collaboration not only commits to environmental protection but also makes us believe that collective efforts can truly make a difference in building a greener and more sustainable world for generations to come.”
With this endorsement, Saatvik Solar aims to capture significant market share in the North, West, Central and South Indian region, leveraging Jadeja’s widespread appeal in the market with his direct involvement in the National Indian Cricket Team & IPL’s Chennai Super Kings. The partnership will help Saatvik accelerate its momentum and further augment efforts to grow their retail market presence by encouraging household solar adoption, read a press release.
Go Cheese becomes India's Got Talent’s sponsor
The partnership is intended to enhance the brand’s visibility and awareness, especially in tier 1 and 2 towns, the company said
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
Parag Milk Foods has announced that its brand, Go Cheese, is now an official sponsor of reality show "India's Got Talent", which airs on Sony Entertainment Television.
“This strategic collaboration underlines Go Cheese's commitment to engaging with diverse audiences, promoting creativity, and fostering a platform for exceptional talent. India's Got Talent has garnered widespread acclaim for its modern and vibrant approach to identifying unique talent, from across the length and breadth of the country. This aligns seamlessly with Go Cheese's brand ethos as a fun and innovative dairy product that brings innovation to the table, much like the show does in the realm of talent discovery,” read a press release.
Tushar Nerkar, Head of Marketing, Parag Milk Foods Ltd commented, "We are delighted to associate Go Cheese with 'India's Got Talent.' This collaboration reflects our commitment to celebrating uniqueness and creativity, values that are intrinsic to both our brand and the show. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead as we support and encourage exceptional talent together. This strategic alliance resonates with the brand's broader narrative and mission to connect with consumers at an emotional level. with the positive emotions evoked by the show, Go Cheese is poised to establish a deeper and more meaningful connection with its audience.”
“This sponsorship signifies a notable advancement in Go Cheese's content-focused impact marketing strategy. With the intent to enhance visibility and awareness, especially in tier 1 and 2 towns, this collaboration will strengthen the brand's engagement with its intended audience while seamlessly aligning with its overarching goals, the release stated.
Indian Olympic Association signs up Samsonite as Asian Games partner
The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with premium suitcases
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 3:09 PM | 1 min read
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has announced the coming on board of Samsonite, a travel luggage company, as partner for the Hangzhou-bound Asian Games contingent. The members of the Indian contingent will travel to the Games with premium suitcases.
IOA President Dr. PT Usha has said the collaboration marks the partnership of leaders committed to excellence. "The provision of a premium suitcase, designed for the official kit for the Asian Games 2022, to each member of the Indian team is a symbol of the support and belief that the entire nation, and brands of global repute like Samsonite, bestow upon our champions,” she said.
India's seasoned Table Tennis star A Sharath Kamal, who won two bronze medals in the last Asian Games in Jakarta, welcomed the partnership. "I cannot stress enough the importance of the whole team travelling with such premium suitcases with our playing kits and ceremonial dresses in them. The feeling of pride and confidence among our athletes can only grow with such action," he said.
Samsonite India CEO Jai Krishnan said it was an honour for the luggage giant to be part of the Indian athlete's journey. "Samsonite has always been about journeys. And there's none more heart-stirring than that the one our athletes are embarking on. We are honoured to be a small but significant part of their journey," he said.
Team Pumpkin wins digital marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints
The agency will service the company from its Gurgaon branch
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 2:46 PM | 2 min read
Team Pumpkin, has won the social media, website maintenance and performance marketing mandate for Shalimar Paints. The announcement comes after a multi-agency pitch.
The mandate has been entrusted to the agency’s branch in Gurgaon.
Reflecting on the mandate, Varun Malik, Head of Marketing at Shalimar Paints Ltd. said, “Team Pumpkin’s industry insights expertise and strategic thinking stood out for us, and their vision and communication ideas are a perfect fit for us as a partner. The team came with a host of dynamic creative ideas that will help us strengthen relationships with our target audiences on social media. We are partnering at just the right moment when the brand is looking forward to build Shalimar 2.0 and this relationship will be pivotal to achieve the brand ambitions. We will also engage Team pumpkin for Phy-gital activations to engage our consumers on ground and connect them back with the digital side.”
Expressing her excitement, Swati Nathani (CBO & Co-Founder) commented, “Shalimar Paints’ legacy is one that invokes in us a great sense of admiration for what the company has done since its inception. We are truly honored to have them on board with us. This collaboration comes at an exciting time, precisely when the paints industry is going through massive disruptions. Our approach for Shalimar Paints will involve long-term result-driven strategic approaches to ensure longevity and sustenance in our advertising approach.”
Conran Design Group Mumbai partners with PEP Technologies for Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
The agency is the brand design specialist agency of Havas India
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 1:18 PM | 2 min read
Conran Design Group Mumbai, the brand design specialist agency of Havas India, worked collaboratively with PEP Technologies, the parent company of mCaffeine, and celebrity, co-founder, and Chief Customer Officer, Kriti Sanon to launch everyday skincare label, Hyphen.
Speaking about the launch, Vaishali Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Growth Officer, Hyphen said, “Conran Design Group Mumbai shines with unique expertise and creative thinking. They blend design and strategy flawlessly, giving Hyphen's brand logo a distinct edge.”
Geet Nazir, Managing Partner, Conran Design Group Mumbai said, “At Conran Design Group, we’re constantly looking for challenges and opportunities to demonstrate our capability in designing simple and effective brand-led solutions to complex business problems, that make a meaningful difference to clients and their businesses. We leverage our proven global methodologies to craft insight-led, differentiated design solutions, and Hyphen is a perfect example of how we delivered a clutter-breaking and ownable brand grammar in the beauty industry."
“The creative process for Hyphen was a meaningful blend of Kriti’s vision, unique visual assets and a jargon-free information architecture,” said Mayuri Nikumbh, Head of Design, Conran Design Group Mumbai. “We aimed at creating a brand where the user would find confidence in its efficacy and pride in its ownership! The results were a simple, yet ownable brand identity that subtly cues its philosophy and a measured yet vibrant packaging system that lends approachability as well as aspiration,” she added.
