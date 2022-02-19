In new campaign, Himalaya Men addresses pimple concern among boys

Himalaya Wellness Company unveiled a new campaign positioning Himalaya MEN Pimple Clear Neem Face Wash as the most effective solution for men’s pimples, with the power of nature and science. With the offering of “Ladkon ke pimples ka sahi solution”, the campaign prompts young boys to choose the right solution for solving their pimples problems, instead of experimenting with weird suggestions.

The commercial opens with a group of friends returning to their dressing room after a cricket match, with the focus on a boy with pimples. A friend is seen playfully teasing him about how a girl at the match was looking at him, and the boy says that she was actually looking at his pimples, while he looks into the mirror worried. His friends then go on to give him various suggestions like applying soap and popping the pimple. Then Rishabh Pant joins the group and tells them that there is only one right solution for men’s pimples and introduces Himalaya MEN Pimple Clear Neem Face Wash, which is specially formulated for men’s skin and helps manage pimples effectively.

Rahul Panchal, General Manager-Marketing, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “Every Himalaya product aims at solving consumers’ day-to-day personal care problems, and this vision embodies the brand’s mission of bringing Wellness in every Home and Happiness in every Heart. Our ongoing consumer studies reveal that boys too hate pimples, and they experiment with pimple solutions. Hence, the new campaign for Himalaya MEN helps break myths on various experiments to solve pimple problems and positions the brand as Ladkon ke pimples ka sahi solution.”

Abhinav Chugh, Category Manager, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “In our new campaign, we are talking to young boys who, as teens, encounter pimples. It is at this age that boys get conscious about their looks - especially when they become interested in a girl. Through this campaign, we aim to persuade all young boys to opt for the right solution for their pimples. Our Brand Ambassador, Rishabh Pant, is the right influencer for these young boys, busting their myths and sharing the right solution.”

“I’m really glad to be able to partner with Himalaya Men for this campaign that aims to put an end to the conventional alternatives to actual skincare, especially in young boys. Himalaya Men is taking a step in the right direction by using TV ads as a platform to spread a message that would help young adults know more about the right practices for skincare,” says Rishabh Pant.

In recent years, young men have become very grooming-conscious. While they want to get rid of their pimples and look good, they don’t know what the solutions are. The only people they can turn to for advice are their friends, who are equally ignorant. This campaign is a fresh and realistic take on men’s grooming. The celebrity (Rishabh Pant) has also been used very effectively,” says Prateek Srivastava, Co-Founder, Chapter Five Brand Solutions.

