Hershey's latest campaign is an ode to little kids braving the lockdown

Hershey's has recently launched a campaign, which presents a unique and positive point of view to the current context. Brand Hershey’s salutes and embraces the Little Champs, who spent the series of lockdowns patiently by staying indoors. Conceived by Lowe Lintas Mumbai, the film brings alive Hershey's positioning of #DipthemomentinHershey’s and being #BetterTogether while being #HappyatHome.

The unending lockdowns have brought with them unprecedented challenges, especially for parents. Although balancing household chores with their child's online schooling while working from home must not have been an easy task, it is the children who have surprised everyone with their resilience. Their cheery smiles and playfulness have acted as beacons of hope in their own little ways.

Speaking about the campaign, Sarosh Shetty, Marketing Director, Hershey India, said: "The lockdowns have been difficult for parents. It has made every parent wonder how they will juggle office meetings, household chores and their kid’s needs at the same time. To everyone’s surprise, children have proven to be a strong pillar of support throughout this challenging phase. This film is a tribute to our little champs, who not only faced every situation with a smile, but also inspired us to keep going - in their own sweet and endearing way. They have helped us create more ‘moments of goodness’ in our everyday lives, which is what brand Hershey’s stands for - it is about celebrating the simple moments of bonding with our loved ones. We hope this film brings that alive for our consumers."

The campaign film shows how the kids have kept themselves busy by learning new skills like cooking, baking, and have not even missed out on the joy of birthdays by celebrating them online. It also highlights the small role that Hershey’s has played in so many of these activities that have been instrumental in alleviating the mood of children.

Commenting on the film, Joshua Thomas, Executive Creative Director, Lowe Lintas said: "Some of the sweetest moments in life are the ones spent with the ones we love, and the bright spot in this otherwise gloomy lockdown was just that. Hershey’s has always stood for precious moments of togetherness and this ad is another expression of that."

The film is live across the brand's digital assets.

