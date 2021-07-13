Herbalife Nutrition is the ‘Official Nutrition Partner of Team India for Tokyo Olympics

Nutrition company Herbalife Nutrition is the ‘Official Nutrition Partner of Team India’ for Tokyo 2021.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajay Khanna, Vice President & India Country Head, Herbalife Nutrition, said, “As a company at the forefront of developing sports nutrition and working successfully with teams and athletes around the world, we are proud to be the nutrition partner in support of Team India. We look forward to bringing our knowledge and expertise in sports nutrition to the team and are confident they will achieve huge success in Tokyo 2021.”

Commenting on this association, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) said, “Herbalife Nutrition is an ideal partner for Team India as they have a key understanding of the specific nutritional needs of high-performance athletes. The synergy between Herbalife Nutrition and Indian Olympic Association creates a sporting platform that leverages science-based nutrition and expertise to optimise performance and well-being.”

Over 100 Indian athletes and sportspersons including Mary Kom and Manika Batra are scheduled to represent India in Tokyo 2021 in an array of competitive sports including boxing, table tennis, badminton, track and field athletics, wrestling, hockey, tennis, fencing, archery and shooting. Fans and athletes around the world are waiting for the mega sporting event to kick off on July 23.

