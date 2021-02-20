HDFC Life unveils 'Bounce Back' campaign

The campaign will be promoted across multi-media platforms with focus on Television, Digital, DTH, and OOH

HDFC Life has launched its latest brand campaign, Bounce Back. The communication conveys how financially securing one’s future makes things easier when it comes to charting a new course to success.

The past year stood out because of the pandemic and its impact on lives across the world. We faced challenges at various levels. However, what emerged stronger was human resilience. Despite the overwhelming circumstances, people adapted to the changing situations and overcame the challenges that arose, through sheer determination.

New businesses are starting and employment opportunities are being created despite the economic stresses the nation faced. Financial preparedness played a big role in this and it has been one of the key enablers for individuals who went ahead with their plans despite the prevailing uncertainties.

It is this never-give-up spirit that has been captured in the latest brand campaign by HDFC Life. The ad film focuses on the story of a couple, who, on the cusp of success reminisces on their journey of growth - from when the husband lost his job to opening their new retail store ‘Fashion House’. When the family was at its lowest, their determination and their financial preparedness helps them script a bounce back. The brand, thus, has touched upon a relevant subject and has focused on encouraging everyone to be financially prepared in order to pivot to success from their setbacks.

Speaking on the launch, Pankaj Gupta - Sr. EVP (Sales) and CMO, HDFC Life, said “The pandemic has tested us all, creating an atmosphere of uncertainty. Individual confidence has been low and the feeling of financial insecurity has been higher.

The importance of life insurance to protect oneself from financial setbacks was reinforced during this period of human history. The most important thing these times have taught us is the importance of family and the need to secure our family’s future.

Our latest brand campaign celebrates the indomitable human spirit and how financial resilience helps one to overcome challenges”

Adding further, Rajdeepak Das, CEO & Chief Creative Officer – South Asia, Leo Burnett said “The past year has made everyone realize that setbacks can come at you most unexpectedly. But these tough times can also present the opportunity to pivot to a better future. However, the only way one can embrace these changes is when you are financially secured and well planned. This thought is poignantly put across in our film which narrates the tale of a couple’s success and takes us back in time when life dealt them an unexpected setback and how they overcame it. This campaign is the perfect extension to the brands' ‘Bounce back’ narrative and takes a cue from the steadfast Indian spirit of resilience.”

The campaign will be promoted across multi-media platforms with focus on Television, Digital, DTH, OOH and PR.

