Happening Today: Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai back with on-ground edition after 3 years
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’
exchange4media Group is back with the on-ground Mumbai edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit after three years. The upcoming edition of the conference will be held Tomorrow, 24th of March, 2023 from 10 am onwards. Fancode WebEngage and ABP News are the Co-Powered by Partners for the summit while the Co-Gold Partners are DoubleVerify, Pepper Content & Torc ai.
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023 brings India's most reputed brands and top management to interact and share insights on their game-changing success stories under one roof.
The theme of this edition of the conference is ‘The Agile Marketer’.
With the evolution of digital technology and Web3, marketers today have endless possibilities to explore which come with a sea of challenges. This era of heightened exposure has also made brands vulnerable, demanding them to be transparent and putting them under the pressure to provide a seamless experience to consumers in a VUCA environment. Therefore, it is imperative for marketers to adopt a new approach - Agile marketing, a tactical marketing approach, where marketing teams collectively identify high-value projects to focus upon and put in their collective efforts.
At the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023, we aim to understand the various aspects of ‘Agile Marketing’, how it helps marketers adapt to the ever-evolving market and consumer sentiments, and ensure a seamless consumer experience across the board. We also aim to understand how marketers can be more agile in their approach, how they can have a focused outlook on customer value and business outcomes, and how agile marketing is the need of the hour for this dynamic environment.
Below is the complete agenda for the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023. The award felicitation ceremony of the Pitch Best CMO Awards 2023 will follow the conference.
AGENDA:
|
Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023, Taj Santacruz
Agenda
Theme: The Agile Marketer
|
08:00 a.m. – 09:00 a.m.
|
Breakfast
|
|
09:00 a.m. – 09:30 a.m.
|
Registration
|
|
09:30 a.m. –
09:40 a.m.
|
Welcome
|
|
09:40 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|
Welcome Address
|
NAWAL AHUJA
|
10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|
Keynote Session
The Story of ‘The Complete Man’
|
SUNIL KATARIA
Chief Executive Officer - Lifestyle Business, Raymond
|
10:30 a.m – 10:55 a.m.
|
Special Address
Tata Soulfull: Reviving Goodness With Taste, Health & Agility
|
RASIKA PRASHANT
Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Officer,
Tata Consumer Soulfull Private Limited
|
10:55 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Content ROI With & Beyond Generative AI
|
PAWAN ROCHWANI
Head of Brand & Partnerships,
Pepper Content
|
11:15 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Many Industry Firsts With VI Ads
|
MADHU SUDAN,
NISHANT S GUPTAA,
|
11:35 a.m. – 11:55 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
End of Broadcasting, Beginning of Conversations
|
TAMANNA DHAMIJA
Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Convosight
|
11:55 p.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Rise of the MarTech EXPLORERS & Insights From the State of MarTech In India
|
MIHIR KARKARE
EVP, Mirum India
|
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
Adopting Agile Marketing: Need For A Mindset Shift
|
ESHA NAGAR
Managing Director – APAC, Nepa
HAREESH TIBREWALA
Joint Chief Executive Officer , Mirum India
JAYA JAMRANI
Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India
MANASI NARASIMHAN
Vice President and Head, Marketing & Communications - South Asia, Mastercard
NIKHIL GULATI
GM- Marketing, Clovia
SAPANGEET RAJWANT
Head – Marketing & Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18
VANDA FERRAO
Chief Marketing Officer, WOW Skin Science
VIVEK BHARGAVA
Co-Founder, Profitwheel
Session Chair: JAITI HARIANI
Sales Director, DoubleVerify
|
1:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
|
2:15 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
|
Fireside Chat
How Futuristic CMOs Are Building The Right Martech Stack
|
DEEPAK SALUJA
in conversation with
KEYUR DHAMI
|
2:40 p.m.– 3:00 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Insightful Storytelling With Agile Marketing
|
AMIT DOSHI
Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries
|
3:00 p.m. –3:20 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
The Future of Marketing with Consumer Data
|
GAURAV ANAND
Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, L’Oréal India
|
3:20 p.m.-
3:40 p.m
|
Spotlight Session
How Mondelez India Marries Ideas & Technology For Brand Building?
|
NITIN SAINI
VP - Marketing, Mondelez India
|
3:40 p.m –
3:50 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Decoding Your Profitable Customers With Consumer Intelligence
|
VIVEK BHARGAVA
Co-Founder, Profitwheel
|
3:50 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
The Playbook for Building Agile Brands
|
ANUJ ARORA
Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony
DIPPAK KHURANA
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, VServ
KAVITHA GANESAN
General Manager – Marketing,
TVS Eurogrip
VIJAY KUMAR PAMPANA
Director & Head of Marketing, P&G Health India
VIRAT KHULLAR
AVP & Group Head – Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited
YANNICK COLACO
Co-Founder, FanCode
Session Chair: NIKHIL KUMAR
Vice President - India, SEA & ME, mediasmart
|
4:50 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
|
Special Address
Zepto: Revolutionizing The Way India Shops Groceries Online
|
AADIT PALICHA
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ZEPTO
|
5:15 p.m. –5:45 p.m.
|
Fireside Chat
Pepperfry: Re-inventing How India Shops For Furniture
|
AMBAREESH MURTY
Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Pepperfry
in conversation with
NAWAL AHUJA
|
5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.
|
Tea Break
|
|
6:45 p.m.
|
|
Pitch Best CMO Awards
For more details, please check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-2023/
To attend the summit and awards, get in touch with
Chandrakant@exchange4media.com or kapil.ramudamu@exchange4media.com
Xotik Frujus eyeing Rs 1,000 crore revenue in 5 years: Anjana Ghosh
Ghosh, the CEO of Xotik Frujus, speaks to e4m about evolving customer preferences, the beverage company's rebranding exercises and more
By Kanchan Srivastava | Mar 23, 2023 9:41 AM | 1 min read
An FMCG veteran Anjana Ghosh surprised India Inc last October when she quit Bisleri after serving a fairly long stint and joined Xotic Frujus, a Mumbai-based beverage maker.
After all, Xotic was a much smaller company compared to Bisleri, almost a tenth of its size in terms of revenue. It was also a family-run business where the founder Rajeev Sehgal and his three children have been at the helm.
Ghosh says she decided to leave her comfort zone and took up Xotic’s job offer as a challenge. In less than six months, she has chalked out the shortcomings that have hampered the beverage company's growth and started addressing them aggressively. Her blueprint to accelerate the company’s strategic and operational growth is already under execution.
In this interaction with e4m, Ghosh discusses how consumer preferences have evolved over the years, why the firm is rebranding its most popular brand Jeeru to J, how they are scaling up their production and distribution network first before kicking off an extensive marketing strategy.
Rakul Preet Singh highlights the need for responsible gaming in A23's new campaign
The platform is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 4:44 PM | 3 min read
Multi-gaming platform A23 (Head Digital Works), launched a fresh cluster of brand films under its ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ campaign featuring Rakul Preet Singh. With the initial leg of these ad films, the brand highlights a variety of online rummy formats available on the A23 Rummy application on which users can play online together with friends and family.
The new ad film shows Rakul Preet Singh and other players enjoying a game of darts, each with their own unique style of play. She goes on to talk about how players can choose from a variety of rummy formats on the A23 Rummy app, best suited to their skill set. A23 has also ramped up their enduring ‘Responsible Gaming’ campaign, endorsing the need for players to game within reasonable limits. Rakul Preet Singh, who is seen running on a treadmill, draws a parallel between exercising and online gaming and the need to take breaks between both.
The brand film coincides with the ongoing cricket season and the upcoming IPL, which always draws attention. Both the ad films are live across all major social and digital platforms.
The ads were released on OLVs & OTTs alongside traditional mediums on live cricket. A23 is set to release more such films in the coming two weeks showcasing its portfolio- A23 Rummy, A23 Fantasy and Cricket.com. Apart from Rakul Preet Singh, these films will also feature popular digital creator, Niharika Naga Malneedi. The message of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ will be telecasted across multiple regional languages including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Malayalam and Gujarati.
Speaking about the campaign, Gunnidhi Singh Sareen, VP- Marketing, Head Digital Works said, “At A23, we are committed to providing our players with a responsible gaming experience, and our new ad films ahead of the IPL season reflect that. We believe in offering customized game play options to all our players, ensuring that they can enjoy our offerings in a safe and responsible manner. As we launch our latest campaign, we are proud to say that our responsible gaming narrative remains at the heart of our business. We are also excited to highlight our fantasy gaming experiences and offerings this season in the second leg of the campaign. The IPL season presents an excellent opportunity for us to reach the right audience, and we are excited to showcase our offerings on TV to millions of viewers."
These new brand ads aim to leverage the various personalized in-game features to encourage users to enjoy an unparalleled gaming experience by playing together with their friends and family. A23 continues to drive its messaging of ‘Chalo Saath Khelein’ and ‘Responsible Gaming’ and believes that online gaming is one of the most engaging means of entertainment.
Shyam Steel joins hands with Lucknow Super Giants as Principal Sponsors
Players and official members of the Lucknow Super Giants will sport the Shyam Steel logo on the jersey
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 22, 2023 1:16 PM | 2 min read
Shyam Steel has announced its association with IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants as the principal sponsor of the franchise. The association will help Shyam Steel to enhance its brand and business presence across the HSM markets and nationally.
Aligned to the association, the players and official members of Lucknow Super Giants team will be sporting the Shyam Steel logo on the back of the official match day jersey. The logo will also be prominently visible during the on-ground matches of the franchise. The brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. The association will also be amplified across, print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament. The duration of the association is three years.
Commenting on the association, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd said, “We are very proud to associate ourselves with one of the most popular franchise, Lucknow Super Giants. The team is the perfect amalgamation of talent, experience and enthusiasm. India is a cricket frenzy nation, and this partnership will help us to build a high brand recall amongst our target audience nationally. Uttar Pradesh is a key market for us as it serves as our gateway to the North Indian markets, and we hope this association creates a positive impact in the region. We look forward to a very successful season for both the brands.”
Colonel Vinod Bisht, CEO RPSG Sports said: “We are absolutely delighted to be entering into a long-term partnership with an esteemed brand like Shyam Steel. There is a lot of positive synergy between the brand and the franchise, and we look forward to working with them in this prestigious tournament.”
Robin Uthappa named brand ambassador of fantasy sports platform Sportiqo
Sportiqo will also launch a host of digital campaigns with Uthappa in the near future
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 5:00 PM | 2 min read
Sportiqo, a blockchain-based fantasy sports platform has announced ace Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa as their brand ambassador. Sportiqo marked the beginning of its operations in India in the month of February and so far, amassed 32,000 active users owing to its beta launch.
The stylish batter from Karnataka, Robin is a generational talent, wanted by every cricket league in the world. Uthappa was a part of the Indian squad which won the ICC World T20 in 2007. He is known for his masterful batting performances and his great impact on his team’s success.
Speaking on the association, Robin Uthappa said, “Sportiqo is the perfect platform where I am able to find a cohesive link between sports and technology. The stock market is something that is often portrayed as being meant for a particular segment of the audience but with Sportiqo sports fans across age groups would not only be able to learn how the stock markets work but at the same time be able to use their sporting knowledge and skills to do it in a fun and engaging manner.”
He further added, “Making the youth learn about investing and trading using cricket is a great idea. India needs creative options to improve the financial literacy of the masses and I am glad that Sportiqo is addressing that gap. I am proud to be associated with the platform.”
“We are delighted to welcome Robin Uthappa to the Sportiqo family as our new brand ambassador. He is one of the most exciting cricketers of his era. said Anindya Kar, Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder of Sportiqo. “With his disruptive and instinctively innovative approach to his sport, Robin Uthappa embodies the same pioneering spirit that will drive Sportiqo to keep pushing boundaries in the sector.”
Sportiqo will also launch a host of digital campaigns with Robin Uthappa in the near future.
Sportiqo has so far, raised $1.25 million (Rs. 10 crores) in the pre-seed round from angel investors with a focus on user acquisition in its first phase post-launch. The cricket stock market platform is already live for the ILT20 League, Pakistan Super League (PSL) and additionally, in the coming time, Sportiqo will add a portfolio of other sports and leagues as well such as the English Premier League and the Indian Premier League among others.
Jr. NTR and Kriti Sanon come together for Appy Fizz campaign
The campaign also introduces the newly revamped packaging design of Appy Fizz
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 21, 2023 4:02 PM | 3 min read
Appy Fizz has unveiled an upbeat summer campaign kicking off the new era of the sparkling fruit-flavoured brand. For the first time ever, megastars and brand ambassadors Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR will be seen together onscreen, as a part of Appy Fizz’s campaign. The fresh onscreen pairing is testimony to the brand’s commitment to infusing new energy into the brand. The theme revolves around embracing the new i.e. doing something new, exciting and unique by inspiring consumers to take bold next steps for a much needed change.
The campaign also introduces the newly revamped packaging design of Appy Fizz through their summer brand film and activations for consumers across India.
Free of caffeine and a healthier alternative to colas, Appy Fizz continues to wow audiences with its edgy and exuberant campaigns. The ad film’s captivating cinematography pulls the viewer in on an exciting journey across highly stylised graphic backdrops. The seamless transitions seen in the Appy Fizz brand film adds to the mysterious, stylish and confident vibe of the brand. Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR's enigmatic personalities invite audiences to ‘Feel the Fizz’ and embrace the new, against a setting of magnificent graphics and catchy, pulsating music.
Commenting on the summer campaign, Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & CMO, Parle Agro said “This season’s summer campaign for Appy Fizz is symbolic of our legendary brand of 20 years, shedding its old look and marking a new chapter in its prolific legacy. We are celebrating this elevated identity in a massive way as our brand ambassadors, Kriti Sanon and Jr. NTR join forces for a memorable multi-channel campaign. With our commitment to innovation and quality, we have plans to further drive growth of the sparkling fruit flavoured category that we’ve created, to newer heights and reinforce consumer affinity for the much loved brand.”
Along with the ad film, there are activations planned across TV, outdoor, digital and radio to amplify the new avatar of Appy Fizz. An aggressive outdoor campaign has been put into action. Large impact hoardings and branding at heavy footfall and traffic areas have been set up to drive enormous visibility and reach for the brand. Appy Fizz is the associate sponsor for the IPL this season and the new campaign will play out during the entire run of the much-awaited sports event, capitalising on its massive reach and high viewership. Apart from ads, there are numerous innovations that will be done within prime-time TV shows across channels to feature the product. The idea is to focus on building the brand through in-show integrations, going beyond showcasing the product via advertisements. Appy Fizz retails at an unbeatable price of Rs.10.
