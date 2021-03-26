Guild Esports partners with Subway

In a two-year partnership, Subway becomes Guild’s Official Quick-Service Restaurant Partner as well as the Official Academy Partner of Guild Esports in more than 50 EMEA markets

Guild Esports, the global esports team organisation co-owned by David Beckham, has today announced its headline partnership with Subway.

In a two-year partnership, Subway becomes Guild’s Official Quick-Service Restaurant Partner as well as the Official Academy Partner of Guild Esports in more than 50 EMEA markets. Guild is the first esports team organisation to sign an EMEA-wide sponsorship agreement with Subway.

Subway’s rights package includes the branding of Guild’s team jersey, featuring graphics by renowned London streetwear artist Fergus Purcell, bespoke branded content across Guild and its London headquarters opening later this year, player and content creator channels, and exclusive esports activations.

By becoming an Academy Partner, Subway will be able to engage with young audiences in key markets across EMEA at a local level and support Guild in delivering a balanced choice nutrition programme to its Academy members and fans. Guild and Subway have shared values and look forward to working together to support young gamers to make food choices which are good for them and their local communities.

Subway is a proponent of making better choices and working with young adults at a grassroots level to give them the opportunities to harness their passions, build their careers, and develop their skills on a practical and entrepreneurial level. This aligns with the values of both companies as, since its launch in June 2020, Guild has been committed to developing best-in-class esports teams whilst finding and training the next generation of players.

Carleton Curtis, Executive Chairman of Guild Esports, said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with Subway, an iconic global brand and the world’s largest submarine sandwich franchise. This partnership is particularly exciting as we are completely aligned with Subway’s commitment to helping people make better choices. It is our shared values that will provide a strong foundation for Subway’s unique relationship with our Academy, which provides opportunities and education to the next generation – from career opportunities to health and wellbeing. We look forward to deepening our partnership with Subway for the long term. Guild’s growing presence and world-class team performances are attracting keen interest from leading brands and sponsors as esports becomes a mainstream social and entertainment activity.”

Louise Wardle, Vice President Marketing EMEA at Subway, said: “At Subway, we have been looking at different ways to connect with younger audiences, but wanted to do so authentically, with more than just a logo. We’re thrilled to be partnered with Guild Esports, which goes far beyond the typical esports company. Its world-first Academy is completely unique, offering the opportunity for young gamers to harness their passions, build skills and fulfil their dreams. By also collaborating with lifestyle and entertainment stars, Guild appeals to gamers and fans alike. This grassroots partnership will therefore connect a globally responsible brand with young people across EMEA.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)