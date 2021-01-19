Gas-O-Fast unveils marketing strategies for 2021

Gas-O-Fast, a subsidiary of Delhi-based pharma and wellness company Mankind Pharma is all set to roll their marketing strategies for 2021. Gas-O-Fast is known for its Ayurvedic antacid which comes with natural Jeera and natural Ajwain variants and is focused on establishing a stronger presence across the nation.

2020 has presented unprecedented challenges when the daily lives and routines of virtually every consumer are disrupted for a long period of time. However, Gas-O-Fast witnessed 100 percent growth in lockdown. The brand has been investing in products and marketing to garner a larger pie of the market share in the antacids industry. The brand, also associated with Saurabh Shukla, Biswanath Basu, and Brahmanandam as brand ambassadors to tap into new markets, bringing certain credibility on deck for the brand to take advantage of.

Gas-O-Fast has slowly and steadily taken the success steps in the market by leveraging the true power of digital marketing for targeting, where a different creative is served to different audience basis the digital affinities and demographics.

Gas-O-Fast has been the only brand to come up with a successful and innovative digital campaign in the antacids industry. The brand partnered with Gobble, a mainstream digital food content channel for its latest three-month-long campaign. The campaign was targeted to create awareness and enhance brand affinity amongst its consumers while creating a distinct value proposition.

On starting the New Year 2021, Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma said, “The year 2020, Brand Gasofast has shown 100 percent growth in the pandemic situation and we want to make sure that we expand our business to attain maximum market share. We have planned a number of marketing activities to achieve the said objective for our brand.”

In 2021, Gas-O-Fast has already geared up for this year with exciting campaigns and marketing strategies, these are planned in such a way that we engage with our consumers in an interesting manner. We will enrich our TV and digital campaigns and will increase our distribution base to cater maximum number of stores in India. We are also keen to increase brand tasting activity at stores as Gas-O-Fast Jeera taste is best in the category.

