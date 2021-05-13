Garmin India ropes in Mandira Bedi as brand ambassador

The actress and an icon of fitness will be promoting Garmin smartwatches and accessories in India across all platforms - print, television, online as well as social media

Pivoting towards strengthening the brand reach, Garmin India, a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) today announced its association with the famous actor, television presenter and fitness coach Mandira Bedi as their brand ambassador.

The popular face of many TV shows, host of cricket matches and now an icon of fitness, Mandira Bedi, will be promoting Garmin smartwatches and accessories in India across the mediums of print, television, online as well as creating buzz on all social media platforms.

Speaking on the new brand association, Ali Rizvi, Director of Garmin India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Mandira bedi is not only a star icon but also an inspiration to many fitness enthusiasts and women globally. We are thrilled to have her on board with us and are confident that this partnership will strengthen our brand reach and encourage more people to choose a healthier lifestyle.”

Recently, On the occasion of International Women’s day, Garmin India, launched an incredibly small, smart and modern smartwatch - ‘Lily’ with exceptional features designed by women, for women. The smartwatch offers women’s health features, including menstrual cycle tracking and newly launched pregnancy tracking feature sharing the mother-to-be a snapshot of their pregnancy alongside their other health, wellness and activity data.

Thrilled to be a part of Garmin, fitness trainer and actor Mandira Bedi said, “Working out and staying fit is not only a passion but a choice of lifestyle. It’s an honour for me to be associated with Garmin- a brand that especially designs and manufactures its products to help fitness enthusiasts by providing the correct guidance and accurate data of their workouts. I am excited to represent a brand that shares the same zeal and passion as me. With their range of smartwatches, together we aim to reach out to more and more people to spread awareness on the need of a healthier lifestyle.

Garmin offers smart wearables across price points with dedicated devices for golf, running, swimming and cycling activities amongst a range of other products. Currently, more than 13 models including Forerunner 45, 245, 745, 945, Garmin Instinct, Instinct Solar Series, Instinct Tactical, Fēnix 5X Plus, Fēnix 6, Fēnix 6 Solar series, Venu, Venu Sq, Vivomove 3, Vivoactive 3 element, Vivoactive 4, recently launched ‘Lily’ and many more products are available through Garmin’s online and offline channels pan India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)